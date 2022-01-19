WATCH: Fans chant Antonio Brown's name during former Buccaneers WR's appearance at Lakers game

Antonio Brown may have had a meltdown on national television, but he likely hasn't felt the drop in fans. While at a Lakers game, the former Buccaneers wide receiver was seen with a crowd of fans.

While standing on a waist-high wall, Brown looked on over a sea of dozens of fans.

The crowd and the wide receiver almost blankly looked at each other. After a few seconds of awkward semi-silence, the crowd broke into a chant, saying "AB" over and over again.

The chant lasted a few seconds and the wide receiver proceeded to hop down to sign autographs and take selfies. Here's the full video.

Even at a completely different sporting event, the wide receiver was able to get a group of people to chant his name. As far as he is concerned, he's as popular as ever.

Of course, some of this was simply likely the fact that the crowd was within a stone's throw of a celebrity. One could assume that the crowd may have chanted for many celebrities, had one dropped out of the sky.

That said, the video cannot be erased or denied. Despite a meltdown on national television, the wide receiver was able to find fans just like in his prime.

Even with three years between now and his last 1,000-yard season, Brown still proves to have a distinct fanbase.

Who will sign Antonio Brown?

The wide receiver's fans still want him, but which NFL teams reciprocate the idea? One could argue that he would have hit 1,000 yards in 2021, had he played a full season.

At the end of 2021, the former wide receiver had 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven games and three starts, according to Pro Football Reference.

Plenty of NFL teams will look at his stats from 2021 and think that if they can tolerate him, he'll be a solid receiver in 2022. However, they may not offer a contract without a tryout or at least a workout.

The wide receiver could be insulted by the need to audition and could step away from football as a result. That said, if he gets a contract offer without a tryout, he could stick around in 2022.

What kind of offer is the wide receiver hoping for? Is he hoping to maintain the same lifestyle or does he simply just want to stand in front of a stadium of fans?

Depending on his expectations, his career could go a number of ways in 2022. According to Spotrac, he was playing on a $3.1 million deal in 2021.

Would he take less?

