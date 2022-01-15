Top 3 NFL quarterbacks with most playoff wins against Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has an interesting record going into the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers overall playoff record is 11-8. And while this is Aaron Rodgers' 12th playoff appearance as a pro, Aaron Rodgers has had his heart broken by several quarterbacks in the playoffs over the years.

These 3 quarterbacks have either beaten him multiple times or have broken his heart and sent Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers home.

#1 Colin Kaepernick has beaten Aaron Rodgers back to back

New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers

This will come as a shock to a lot of people, but during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick beat Rodgers multiple times. He is the only quarterback on this list to do so.

Kaepernick beat Rodgers in 2012 and 2013. In fact, the 49ers have beaten the Packers 3 times with Rodgers at quarterback. It just so happens that Kaepernick was the QB in 2 of those 3 victories.

The 49ers are the only team on this list that Rodgers should be afraid of, and they open the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

#2 Carson Palmer

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

Although they have only faced each other once in the playoffs, the Palmer versus Rodgers matchup was one of the most memorable games in NFL playoff history, well, at least, to most NFL fans.

After falling behind to the Cardinals in the 4th quarter 20-13 and looking dead in the water, Rodgers threw a hail mary to Jeff Janis in the closing minutes of the quarter to send the game into overtime.

But despite having momentum on their side going into OT, on the third play from scrimmage, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald would score on a long touchdown run to end the game and the Packers' playoff hopes.

#3 Russell Wilson

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson sent Rodgers and the Packers home in another miracle finish that broke Rodgers and the Packers fans' hearts in the 2014 NFC playoffs.

The Seattle Seahawks fell behind the Packers early and fought their way back into the game to take the lead in the fourth quarter on a fluky onside kick, which they would recover and take a 22-19 lead.

But a game is never over with Rodgers at quarterback. He would drive his team down the field to tie the game at 22 only to lose in overtime, 28-22, sending the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers enters these playoffs looking to end his playoff losing streak and send himself and the Packers back to the Super Bowl.

