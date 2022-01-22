What is Aaron Rodgers' record in divisional games?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. It will mark the ninth time in Rodgers' career that he will appear in a game being played at this stage of the playoffs. He has accumulated five victories across his first eight games played in the Divisional Round.

Aaron Rodgers enters the 2021 NFL Playoffs having won five of his eight appearances in the Divisional Round. He also has an active three-game winning streak in this round of the playoffs. That streak will be on the line when he faces off against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night.

Michael Hurley @michaelFhurley All-time leaderboard for playoff touchdown passes



1. Tom Brady, 85

2. Joe Montana, 45

2. Aaron Rodgers, 45

4. Brett Favre, 44

5. Peyton Manning, 40

6. Drew Brees, 37

7. Ben Roethlisberger, 34

8. Dan Marino, 32

9. Kurt Warner, 31

The first time Rodgers appeared in a game in the Divisional Round was one of the best performances of his playoff career. In the 2010 NFL Playoffs, he amazingly completed 31 of his 36 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown in a massive upset victory over the top-seeded Atlanta Falcons. It was one of the signature victories of his entire career.

However, for the next two consecutive seasons, Rodgers was eliminated from the playoffs at the Divisional Round. The first defeat came against the New York Giants, and the second one was at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Two years later, he would again return to the Divisional Round, this time in a victory against the Dallas Cowboys back in 2017. Rodgers threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions in that game.

The following year in the 2015 NFL Playoffs was the last time Aaron Rodgers lost a game in the Divisional Round. The Packers were defeated by the Arizona Cardinals in overtime. Since then Rodgers has been undefeated in divisional playoff games, starting with a victory over the Cowboys the following year.

It took three more years after the victory over the Cowboys for Rodgers to again return to the Divisional Round. In the 2019 NFL Playoffs, his Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks and followed that up with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports “It’s time to make some more memories, it’s time for the playoffs.”



– Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers will put his three-game winning streak in the divisional playoffs on the line against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. In three career postseason games against the 49ers, Rodgers is curently winless.

