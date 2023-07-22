What is Aqib Talib’s ethnicity? Former Broncos CB’s family explored

After Yaqub Talib's guilty plea, there is a renewed focus on Aqib Talib's family. The former Broncos cornerback's elder brother was involved in shooting that resulted in a fatality. In this tought time for the Talib family, and an even tougher time for the victim's loved ones, it might be an opprotune moment to take a peek behind in their personal lives.

Aqib Talib was born on February 13, 1986 in Cleveland, Ohio to Theodore Henry and Okolo Talib. He was the youngest of four children, and his name means the "last one" in Arabic. His elder sisters are Saran Talib and Kai Talib. His older brother, who is involved in the current incident, is Yaqub Salik Talib.

His parents divorced when he was young and his mother moved to Richardson, Texas with him and his brother when Aqib Talib was in the eighth grade. Through his parents he has African ancestry and was raised in the Muslim faith.

He has always been proud of his faith and in the 2019 season, he observed Ramadan despite being part of the NFL. It was something his mother wished he did but he did not get the opportunity much when playing. It fell between May and June that year and he said to the Athletic,

“A lot of time it falls during OTAs or [training camp], so it’s hard to do. I did it this year and it was pretty easy. I went through practice with no water, then stayed up and woke up early.”

Ironically, at that time his brother had mentioned, while talking about Aqib Talib's past indescritions,

“He had some mistakes and he grew from his experiences. It’s been good watching him grow up in life and in the NFL.”

Now, it is Yaqub himself who has committed a mistake that is certain to haunt him for the rest of his life.

Talib is the brother of former pic.twitter.com/g6JvmD2y2Q BREAKING: Yaqub Talib agreed to plead guilty to a murder charge for the fatal shooting of a youth football coach during a scrimmage game in Lancaster last year, per @calvinwatkins.Talib is the brother of former #NFL star cornerback Aqib Talib. He faces a 37-year sentence.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Aqib Talib reportedly at the center of the fracas that led to the shooting

For two brothers who grew up with their mother after she separated from their father, it is not uncommon that they have a strong bond. It was full display in 2022 as the former Broncos cornerback was joined by his brother during a game of youth football. Michael Hickmon's Dragon Elite Academy were playing Aqib Talib's North Dallas United Bobcats.

At one point, the Bobcats conceded a penalty that led to a touchdown for their opposition. The former cornerback clearly did not agree with the decision and took his protestations to the referee. Reportedly, the ball had been kicked towards the Bobcats sidelines during the game at that time and Michael Hickmon went to retrieve it for his son, who was also the quarterback for the Dragon Elite Academy.

Aqib Talib, who was still incensed with the decision, got involved in an argument with Hickmon. It escalated to the point where Yaqub Talib felt the need to weigh in for his brother. Unfortunately for him, he did so with a gun and fatally shot Hickmon.

NOTE: Viewer discretion is advised, some may find below video distressing

FlyestAround @around_flyest Video footage of Aqib Talib and His Brother, Yaqub Talib, shooting of a youth football coach. Witnesses says Yaqub pulled the trigger but it’s still ALL SPECULATIONS AT THIS POINT. pic.twitter.com/HgLaDLfoE7

It was as tragic an end as one can envisage. It was particularly galling because Aqib had previously credited Yaqub with keeping him out of trouble, saying,

"My parents, they worked a lot and stuff, so my big brother was always kinda the one at the house, telling me what to do. He kept me out of a lot of trouble and kept my head on straight."

Now, Yaqub Talib is pleading guilty to murder and his future looks bleak. Even worse, he must live with the knowledge that he extinguished another person's life. The law will take its own course and one hopes that it will bring solace to the loved ones of Michael Hickmon.

