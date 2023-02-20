What is Ben DiNucci's net worth? The XFL contract and salary of the Seattle Sea Dragons quarterback

Ben DiNucci plays quarterback for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He is worth an estimated net worth of $5 million, a fortune he learned from playing American football.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the James Madison University product in the seventh round in 2020. After appearing in just three NFL games, DiNucci was waived in August 2022.

He was allocated in the opening phase of the 2023 XFL draft and was selected by the Sea Dragons, joining A.J. McCarron as the only QBs with NFL experience in the new and improved XFL. He hopes to repay the Seattle Sea Dragons' faith in him with a championship run as he looks to get his professional career back on track.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ben DiNucci with the Mahomes-esque flip to Josh Gordon for a TD in the XFL.



This is the content you didn’t know you need.



Ben DiNucci with the Mahomes-esque flip to Josh Gordon for a TD in the XFL. This is the content you didn’t know you need. https://t.co/Tre1gdaM9o

How much is Ben DiNucci earning playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons?

Ben DiNucci is one of the most accomplished names in this year's XFL. General XFL studs warn $5,000 base salary per game and a further $1,000 bonus per win. Furthermore, he stands to make about $20,000 through a league-wide bonus package for active players.

However, it is important to note that in 2019, it was reported that NFL-caliber QBs earn a great deal to join the XFL. Who knows, maybe that's why DiNucci took a shot in the XFL rather than lobbying for another NFL trial?

How have the Seattle Sea Dragons performed this season?

The Seattle Sea Dragons have played one game during the XFL season, losing 22-18 to the D.C. Defenders. The game had all the markings of a classic, but it ended up being a bad day out for both QBs. The less said about Ben DiNucci and Jordan Ta'amu's underwhelming performances, the better.

The Sea Dragons still have several games to salvage their season, and they will need better games from their stars. DiNucci and Josh Gordon must step up, as they won't be getting NFL calls with such performances.

Week Two is a new chance and there for the taking. Furthermore, DiNucci will need to do a better job with ball retention, as his lapse of concentration in crunch time assisted the Defenders on their way to an unlikely win.

