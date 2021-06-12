What is the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers if he decides to leave the Packers?

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't shown up for OTAs (Organized Team Activities) or the mandatory mini camp, and is set to be fined for missing the latter. Up next is the Packers' training camp and it is difficult to predict whether he will be in attendance or not.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp that starts Tuesday, per sources. Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for his absences or it could make it an excused absence and waive the fine. But Rodgers is not expected there. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2021

There are a few different ways that this situation could play out. Aaron Rodgers could give up on his holdout and just return to the Green Bay Packers in time for training camp.

Or the Green Bay Packers could give up on their end and grant Aaron Rodgers his wish by trading him.

The final option would be for Aaron Rodgers to "retire" from the NFL and eventually return to football when he's ready.

The best team for Aaron Rodgers

Since the news broke of this current "Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers" saga, there has been a long list of teams patiently waiting in line to swoop in for the current NFL Most Valuable Player.

The Denver Broncos, the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles are keen on signing Rodgers.

However, the best landing spot for Aaron Rodgers would be the Las Vegas Raiders. For starters, the Green Bay Packers at one time said that if the team were to trade the quarterback, it would be outside of the NFC.

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs have won the West division for the last five consecutive seasons.

So in order to give the Chiefs some competition and make a run in the division; the AFC West teams need a high-caliber quarterback. Aaron Rodgers could be that quarterback to give the Raiders the edge they need and he might even be able to make them compete for the division title.

It has also been speculated that Aaron Rodgers would like to go to a team in the west. He was raised in California and still lives out in the west in the offseason. Las Vegas is obviously one of the teams out west and is just a short commute back to California.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden loves veteran quarterbacks. Throughout his coaching career, he has always preferred a veteran quarterback in comparison to drafting a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers is clearly the best "available" veteran quarterback on the market.

Derek Carr is the obvious starter right now but has struggled during his tenure to make a playoff push. An obvious upgrade on Carr would be a Super Bowl winner and MVP. Rodgers would be the best option for the Raiders and they might even be able to add Carr to their trade to Green Bay.

