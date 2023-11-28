What is Brian Flores' ethnicity? Exploring Vikings DC's background

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is of Latino ancestry. The long-tenured defensive guru was born in 1981 and raised in Brooklyn, New York City, USA, to Honduran parents.

Brian Flores grew up in a family of seven in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn. Flores' parents were Raul and Maria, two Honduran immigrants who toiled in order to make ends meet and give their children better opportunities in life.

In a statement culled from the Miami Dolphins website, Brian Flores stated that his parents came to America in the 1970s. They moved to the United States in order to build a better life for him, his brothers and the entire household. Flores also gave plaudits to his extended family. The Vikings defensive coordinator stated that his parents, aunts, uncles and older relatives might have had less money, but still, the setting was filled with genuine love.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The core values learned in his household growing up shaped Flores into the person that he is today. It took him from Poly Prep in Brooklyn to Boston College to the New England Patriots (and four Super Bowl wins), to the head coaching gig at Miami, and most recently, a defensive coordinator role with the Minnesota Vikings.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Expand Tweet

Brian Flores' Super Bowl wins

Brian Flores has won four Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as a scout, coach and defensive coordinator. The Boston College alum joined the Patriots as a scouting assistant in 2004. The Patriots won its third Super Bowl title that year, with Flores getting a taste of victory in the big game.

Flores earned a promotion to professional scout in 2006 before moving up the ranks two years later to become a special teams coaching assistant. The former college linebacker kept rising up the ranks until he eventually earned the rank of defensive coordinator.

His last game with the New England Patriots ended in victory, as his defense was a major catalyst in their Super Bowl LIII win over the Los Angeles Rams. Flores spent a decade with the New England Patriots and won four Super Bowl rings in a variety of roles. Bill Belichick regularly entrusted Flores with key defensive plays in some of the biggest games of the season.

Expand Tweet

Brian Flores' head coaching career

Brian Flores was approached by the Miami Dolphins in the lead-up to New England's Super Bowl XXXVI win. Hence, just a day after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title, Flores was appointed the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

This made Flores just the fourth Latino in NFL history to become a head coach. By that stage, Flores had been interviewed by the Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers for their respective vacant head coach positions.

Flores served as the head coach of the Dolphins for three full seasons before he was fired at the end of the 2021 season. He amassed a record of 24–25 and no playoff game during his three-year stint in Miami. Flores has since resumed taking on assistant coaching jobs in the NFL.