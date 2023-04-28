What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 3 TV Schedule, Channels and Live Stream details

The final day of the 2023 NFL draft will feature Rounds 4 through 7 as teams look to select some late-round sleepers.
As the first two days saw some of the top talents fall in the draft, Day 3 will be full of surprises. Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin on Saturday, April 29 at noon ET.
There are many channels where fans can enjoy draft coverage, including ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will feature Spanish-language audio and broadcast of the event.
No cable? No problem. Fans will be able to stream the event live on both SlingTV and FuboTV. Each team will get five minutes to make their selections in rounds 4 - 6 while teams will have just four minutes in round 7.
Teams could even find the next Tom Brady (6th round, 2000 NFL draft) or Shannon Sharpe (7th round, 1990 NFL draft) on Day 3 of this year's NFL draft.
NFL Draft 2023: Who has the first pick on Day 3?
Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will kick off the final day of the NFL draft with the 103rd pick.
Here's the NFL draft order for the fourth round:
- 103 - Chicago Bears
- 104 - Houston Texans
- 105 - Arizona Cardinals
- 106 - Indianapolis Colts
- 107 - New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)
- 108 - Denver Broncos
- 109 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 110 - Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)
- 111 - Cleveland Browns
- 112 - New York Jets
- 113 - Atlanta Falcons
- 114 - Carolina Panthers
- 115 - New Orleans Saints
- 116 - Green Bay Packers
- 117 - New England Patriots
- 118 - Washington Commanders
- 119 - Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
- 120 - Pittsburgh Steelers
- 121 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)
- 122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)
- 123 - Seattle Seahawks
- 124 - Baltimore Ravens
- 125 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 126 - Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
- 127 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 128 - New York Giants
- 129 - Dallas Cowboys
- 130 - Buffalo Bills
- 131 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 132 - Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)
- 133 - Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
- 134 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 135 - New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
2023 NFL Draft: Round 5 order
- 136 - Chicago Bears
- 137 - Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)
- 138 - Indianapolis Colts
- 139 - Denver Broncos
- 140 - Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)
- 141 - Las Vegas Raiders
- 142 - Cleveland Browns
- 143 - New York Jets
- 144 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)
- 145 - Carolina Panthers
- 146 - New Orleans Saints
- 147 - Tennessee Titans
- 148 - Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)
- 149 - Green Bay Packers
- 150 - Washington Commanders
- 151 - Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
- 152 - Detroit Lions
- 153 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 154 - Seattle Seahawks
- 155 - San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)
- 156 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 157 - Baltimore Ravens
- 158 - Minnesota Vikings
- 159 - Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville through Atlanta)
- 160 - New York Giants
- 161 - Houston Texans (from Dallas)
- 162 - Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)
- 163 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 164 - San Francisco 49ers
- 165 - New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
- 166 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 167 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
- 168 - Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
- 169 - Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
- 170 - New York Jets (from Green Bay -- Compensatory Selection)
- 171 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
- 172 - New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
- 173 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 174 - Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
- 175 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
- 176 - Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
- 177 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
2023 NFL Draft: Round 6 order
- 178 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)
- 179 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)
- 180 - Arizona Cardinals
- 181 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)
- 182 - Los Angeles Rams
- 183 - Detroit Lions (from Denver)
- 184 - New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)
- 185 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)
- 186 - Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)
- 187 - New England Patriots (from Carolina)
- 188 - Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
- 189 - Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)
- 190 - Cleveland Browns
- 191 - Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)
- 192 - New England Patriots
- 193 - Washington Commanders
- 194 - Detroit Lions
- 195 - Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
- 196 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 197 - Miami Dolphins
- 198 - Seattle Seahawks
- 199 - Baltimore Ravens
- 200 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 201 - Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
- 202 - Jacksonville Jaguars
- 203 - Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)
- 204 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)
- 205 - Buffalo Bills
- 206 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 207 - Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston, N.Y. Jets)
- 208 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)
- 209 - New York Giants (from Kansas City)
- 210 - New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
- 211 - Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
- 212 - Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
- 213 - Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
- 214 - Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
- 215 - Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)
- 216 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 217 - Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
2023 NFL Draft: Round 7 order
- 218 - Chicago Bears
- 219 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)
- 220 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)
- 221 - Indianapolis Colts
- 222 - San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
- 223 - Los Angeles Rams
- 224 - Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)
- 225 - Atlanta Falcons
- 226 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)
- 227 - New Orleans Saints
- 228 - Tennessee Titans
- 229 - Cleveland Browns
- 230 - Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay)
- 231 - Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
- 232 - Green Bay Packers
- 233 - Washington Commanders
- 234 - Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
- 235 - Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)
- 236 - Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)
- 237 - Seattle Seahawks
- 238 - Miami Dolphins
- 239 - Los Angeles Chargers
- 240 - New York Giants (from Baltimore)
- 241- Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)
- 242 - Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)
- 243 - New York Giants
- 244 - Dallas Cowboys
- 245 - New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta)
- 246 - Cincinnati Bengals
- 247 - San Francisco 49ers
- 248 - Philadelphia Eagles
- 249 - Kansas City Chiefs
- 250 - Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
- 251 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams -- Compensatory Selection)
- 252 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
- 253 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 254 - New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
- 255 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
- 256 - Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
- 257 - New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
- 258 - Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
- 259 - Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
