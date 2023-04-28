What channel is the NFL Draft on today? Day 3 TV Schedule, Channels and Live Stream details

The final day of the 2023 NFL draft will feature Rounds 4 through 7 as teams look to select some late-round sleepers.

As the first two days saw some of the top talents fall in the draft, Day 3 will be full of surprises. Day 3 of the NFL draft will begin on Saturday, April 29 at noon ET.

There are many channels where fans can enjoy draft coverage, including ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network. ESPN Deportes will feature Spanish-language audio and broadcast of the event.

No cable? No problem. Fans will be able to stream the event live on both SlingTV and FuboTV. Each team will get five minutes to make their selections in rounds 4 - 6 while teams will have just four minutes in round 7.

👀🔴🐶 CHRIS 💙🖤🇺🇦 @PantherLiferGA 2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE



Thursday, April 27 (Round 1)

8:00pm ET start time



Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2 & 3)

7:00pm ET start time



Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7)

12:00pm ET start time



Teams could even find the next Tom Brady (6th round, 2000 NFL draft) or Shannon Sharpe (7th round, 1990 NFL draft) on Day 3 of this year's NFL draft.

NFL Draft 2023: Who has the first pick on Day 3?

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will kick off the final day of the NFL draft with the 103rd pick.

Here's the NFL draft order for the fourth round:

103 - Chicago Bears

104 - Houston Texans

105 - Arizona Cardinals

106 - Indianapolis Colts

107 - New England Patriots (from L.A. Rams)

108 - Denver Broncos

109 - Las Vegas Raiders

110 - Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee)

111 - Cleveland Browns

112 - New York Jets

113 - Atlanta Falcons

114 - Carolina Panthers

115 - New Orleans Saints

116 - Green Bay Packers

117 - New England Patriots

118 - Washington Commanders

119 - Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

120 - Pittsburgh Steelers

121 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

122 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami)

123 - Seattle Seahawks

124 - Baltimore Ravens

125 - Los Angeles Chargers

126 - Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)

127 - Jacksonville Jaguars

128 - New York Giants

129 - Dallas Cowboys

130 - Buffalo Bills

131 - Cincinnati Bengals

132 - Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco)

133 - Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

134 - Kansas City Chiefs

135 - New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

2023 NFL Draft: Round 5 order

136 - Chicago Bears

137 - Buffalo Bills (from Arizona)

138 - Indianapolis Colts

139 - Denver Broncos

140 - Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams)

141 - Las Vegas Raiders

142 - Cleveland Browns

143 - New York Jets

144 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta)

145 - Carolina Panthers

146 - New Orleans Saints

147 - Tennessee Titans

148 - Chicago Bears (from New England through Baltimore)

149 - Green Bay Packers

150 - Washington Commanders

151 - Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

152 - Detroit Lions

153 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154 - Seattle Seahawks

155 - San Francisco 49ers (from Miami)

156 - Los Angeles Chargers

157 - Baltimore Ravens

158 - Minnesota Vikings

159 - Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville through Atlanta)

160 - New York Giants

161 - Houston Texans (from Dallas)

162 - Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo)

163 - Cincinnati Bengals

164 - San Francisco 49ers

165 - New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

166 - Kansas City Chiefs

167 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

168 - Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

169 - Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

170 - New York Jets (from Green Bay -- Compensatory Selection)

171 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

172 - New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

173 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

174 - Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

175 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

176 - Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

177 - Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

2023 NFL Draft: Round 6 order

178 - Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago through Miami)

179 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston)

180 - Arizona Cardinals

181 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis)

182 - Los Angeles Rams

183 - Detroit Lions (from Denver)

184 - New England Patriots (from Las Vegas)

185 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from N.Y. Jets)

186 - Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta)

187 - New England Patriots (from Carolina)

188 - Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

189 - Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee)

190 - Cleveland Browns

191 - Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay)

192 - New England Patriots

193 - Washington Commanders

194 - Detroit Lions

195 - Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

196 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197 - Miami Dolphins

198 - Seattle Seahawks

199 - Baltimore Ravens

200 - Los Angeles Chargers

201 - Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

202 - Jacksonville Jaguars

203 - Houston Texans (from N.Y. Giants)

204 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas)

205 - Buffalo Bills

206 - Cincinnati Bengals

207 - Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco through Houston, N.Y. Jets)

208 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia)

209 - New York Giants (from Kansas City)

210 - New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

211 - Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

212 - Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

213 - Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

214 - Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)

215 - Washington Commanders (Compensatory Selection)

216 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

217 - Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

2023 NFL Draft: Round 7 order

218 - Chicago Bears

219 - Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston through Minnesota)

220 - Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona)

221 - Indianapolis Colts

222 - San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

223 - Los Angeles Rams

224 - Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas)

225 - Atlanta Falcons

226 - Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina)

227 - New Orleans Saints

228 - Tennessee Titans

229 - Cleveland Browns

230 - Houston Texans (from N.Y. Jets through Tampa Bay)

231 - Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

232 - Green Bay Packers

233 - Washington Commanders

234 - Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

235 - Green Bay Packers (from Detroit through L.A. Rams)

236 - Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay)

237 - Seattle Seahawks

238 - Miami Dolphins

239 - Los Angeles Chargers

240 - New York Giants (from Baltimore)

241- Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota through Denver)

242 - Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville)

243 - New York Giants

244 - Dallas Cowboys

245 - New England Patriots (from Buffalo through Atlanta)

246 - Cincinnati Bengals

247 - San Francisco 49ers

248 - Philadelphia Eagles

249 - Kansas City Chiefs

250 - Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

251 - Pittsburgh Steelers (from L.A. Rams -- Compensatory Selection)

252 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

253 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

254 - New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

255 - San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

256 - Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

257 - New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

258 - Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

259 - Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

