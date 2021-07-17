What is Chase DeMoor's net worth?

For those who do not know Chase DeMoor, the 24-year-old is a breakout star from the second season of Netflix's "Too Hot to Handle," a reality game/dating show for single celebrities.

He's become a fan favorite and has over a million followers on TikTok, where he shows his skills at dancing, comedy, and football. Yes, Chase DeMoor is also a professional football player.

Chase DeMoor is a 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end who played college football at the College of Siskiyous in California from 2015-2017. He then transferred to Central Washington University, where he won the Division ll Special Teams Player of the Year for having the most blocked kicks in the NCAA.

DeMoor had a brief stint with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes and the IFL's Arizona Rattlers. Most recently, he helped the Spring League's Houston Linemen win the league championship, the Mega Bowl. Demoor has been working on getting a tryout from the NFL, but a career in Hollywood might interfere with that.

Between his football contracts, Netflix paychecks and endorsements/bonuses from TikTok and Instagram, how much has Chase DeMoor earned and what is his net worth?

The best part of our Cinderella story was being wrote off and told no, but we took it anyways @TheSpringLeague forever a champion 🏆#TSLlinemen pic.twitter.com/RxucoFnu5i — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) June 21, 2021

Chase Demoor's net worth

The reality star's net worth is currently around $500,000 and will continue to increase throughout 2021. He has over 320,000 Instagram followers and over a million on TikTok, making him a famous influencer who makes money off his social media accounts and endorsement deals with companies.

What do you guys think ? And I knowwww the forces are beat these aren’t edited yet 😂 #teamchase make sure to drop your email in my newsletter to see when it drops, gonnna be sending out some free signed gear from me to a handful of you guys! pic.twitter.com/gzq8cMTtKe — Chase DeMoor (@ChaseDeMoor) July 12, 2021

His football career might be on the backburner or done altogether as he enters the world of Hollywood. The Spring League is usually used as a platform for players to get noticed by NFL scouts and Demoor is still young enough to get a tryout. Either way, we will see a lot more of the young Chase DeMoor in the future.

