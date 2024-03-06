What is the difference between franchise tag and transition tag? Everything you need to know

The franchise tag and transition tag deadline has passed, and NFL franchises have tied down some of their best free agents on short-term deals ahead of the upcoming season. Free agency is just around the corner, and franchises must handle business before such vital players hit the market.

In this article, we distinguish between franchise and transition tags. We also look at the value of the respective tags in 2024 and the players tagged ahead of the 2024 NFL season. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

What's the difference between franchise and transition tags in 2024?

The franchise tag is a tool created by the NFL that teams use on one impending free agent per year. There are two types of franchise tag, namely, the exclusive and non-exclusive tag.

The exclusive tag is the most frequently used, and it completely restricts the tagged player from negotiating with any other franchise outside their current team.

On using the exclusive tag, the tagging team pays the player the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the upcoming season (or 120% of the player's current salary if that figure is higher).

With the non-exclusive franchise tag, any player who receives the tag can sign an offer sheet with another franchise. His current franchise can retain him by matching the terms. If the current franchise chooses not to match, the franchise signing the player must part with two first-round picks in exchange.

Meanwhile, a transition tag is a one-year fixed offer for the average of the top-10 salaries at the tagged player's position. Unlike the franchise tag, it isn't an average of the top five.

It guarantees the original franchise the right to match any offer the player might get from another team. Furthermore, draft compensation is only if the original franchise matches an offer.

Franchise tag values in 2024

Here's a look at the tag values by position in the upcoming season:

Quarterback: $38.301 million

Linebacker: $24.007 million

Defensive tackle: $22.102 million

Wide receiver: $21.816 million

Defensive end: $21.324 million

Offensive line: $20.985 million

Cornerback: $19.802 million

Safety: $17.123 million

Tight end: $12.693 million

Running back: $11.951 million

Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

Transition tag values in 2024

Here's a look at transition tag values by position in the upcoming season:

Quarterback: $34.367 million

Linebacker: $19.971 million

Wide receiver: $19.766 million

Defensive end: $19.076 million

Offensive line: $19.04 million

Defensive tackle: $18.491 million

Cornerback: $17.215 million

Safety: $13.815 million

Tight end: $10.878 million

Running back: $9.765 million

Punter/kicker: $5.433 million

Players with franchise or transition tags in 2024

Here's a look at the players that have been designated with the tags ahead of the upcoming NFL season:

Franchise tag

Baltimore Ravens - Justin Madubuike, Defensive tackle

Carolina Panthers - Brian Burns, Linebacker

Chicago Bears - Jaylon Johnson, Cornerback

Indianapolis Colts - Michael Pittman Jr., Wide receiver

Jacksonville Jaguars - Josh Allen, Linebacker

Kansas City Chiefs - L'Jarius Sneed, Cornerback

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Antoine Winfield Jr., Safety

Transition tag

New England Patriots - Kyle Dugger, Safety