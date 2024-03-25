What is the difference between NFL and UFL?

The NFL and the UFL are major professional American football leagues featuring some of the best players in the sport. While the National Football League is the older and more popular league, the United Football League aims to be a staple in spring football for the foreseeable future.

The two leagues have differences, though. In this article, we highlight the most notable ones. So, without further ado, let's examine the differences between the NFL and the UFL.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The differences between the NFL and UFL

Here are three notable differences between the National Football League and the United Football League:

#1 The Draft

The NFL Draft is an annual event typically held in April where college football players are selected to enter the NFL after dominating the college stage for at least three seasons.

There are seven rounds in the NFL Draft, which is the primary means of entry for NFL prospects. It's one of the most hyped American sporting events yearly, as collegiate football stars partake in numerous activities to boost their stock. The higher a player is drafted, the more they earn in their rookie contract.

As for the UFL, the 2024 dispersal draft was the first of its kind. This was a selection process to fill the rosters of the eight franchises for the debut UFL season.

The UFL Draft happened in January and involved three phases rather than the apparent "rounds" process the NFL operates.

#2 Payment structure

The NFL is a multi-billion dollar industry, with each franchise owner being a billionaire.

The league makes billions yearly, so it's no surprise that its players and coaches are among the best-paid in the sport. Rookie NFL coaches earn at least a million dollars annually, while rookie NFL players earn at least a similar amount every season. The highest-earner coaches and players earn millions annually.

As for the UFL, the league, being an upcoming one, has a tighter budget to operate. UFL coaches earn a decent amount, but none earn millions per year like their NFL counterparts.

The players earn a base pay of $5,500 per week. The camp salary for the spring football league stands at $850 per week. Players can earn performance incentives up to $7,500 at the end of the season.

Expand Tweet

#3 The Rules

The NFL and UFL rules are similar, but there are some significant differences. In the UFL, the ball is placed at the 20-yard line for kickoff, while in the NFL, kickoffs are from the 35-yard line.

Furthermore, the NFL has a fair catch rule, likely a measure to prevent injuries. The rule entails that players can catch the ball anywhere on the gridiron as long as they signify.

On making the catch, the ball is placed at the receiving side's 25-yard line. However, the UFL has no such rule, and it makes a kickoff return touchdown a possibility on every kickoff.

Last but not least is the extra-point rule. In the NFL, teams have two extra-point opportunities: one-point and two-point conversion plays. Meanwhile, UFL teams have three scrimmage play options following a touchdown,

There is the two-yard line equaling one point, the five-yard line equaling two points, and the 10-yard line equaling three points for successful attempts.