What is the difference between USFL and UFL? All you need to know

The inaugural UFL season is just around the corner to provide football fans with some much-needed action amid the NFL offseason. However, fans have been curious to learn more about the newly-formed league, and how it's different from the USFL.

Notably, the USFL and XFL merged leagues in Sept. 2023 to form the UFL, which is short for United Football League.

The USFL was founded in June 2021 by Brian Woods. It ran for two seasons, in 2022 and 2023, and consisted of eight teams divided into two divisions (north and south).

The Birmingham Stallions won both editions of the USFL under coach Skip Holtz. They will now join the UFL along with Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Michigan Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St Louis Battlehawks are the former XFL teams that will join the UFL.

Former USFL chief Daryl Johnstone spoke about the newly formed UFL at the time of its inception:

"We're going to be a much, much more talented league with a lot more depth at the critical positions," Johnston said. "I think our staffs are going to be stronger. You're taking eight teams [in the USFL] and eight teams [in the XFL] and combining into eight. You're pulling the best of the players and the best of the coaches into the UFL family."

When is the UFL starting? A look at the schedule for the spring football league

USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars

The inaugural season of the UFL is set to commence on March 30. The opening game will see the last XFL champion Arlington Renegades take on the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

Each team in the league will play 10 regular season games. There will be no bye weeks and every team will play six in-conference games and four interconference matchups.

Four teams will reach the postseason, which starts on June 8 and concludes on June 16, with the 2024 UFL Championship.