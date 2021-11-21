What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Dallas Cowboys? 

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes grew up two hours away from Dallas, Texas. Mahomes became a Dallas Cowboys fan as a result and played his college football at Texas Tech.

As the Chiefs signal-caller, the 2018 MVP has never faced his favorite childhood team as the team's starter. Week 11 will be a big game for Mahomes, who wants to prove that his five-touchdown production in Week 10 was no fluke.

The fact that it's against the Cowboys holds that much more weight.

What is Patrick Mahomes' record against Cowboys?

Patrick Mahomes was a member of the Chiefs roster in 2017 when he was a rookie backup behind Alex Smith. Smith started the game against the Cowboys in Week 9 of that season.

Smith was unsuccessful in beating the Cowboys, as they fell 28-17. Thus, Patrick Mahomes is officially 0-1 against America's team, but it wasn't due to his own doing.

Mahomes has spoken about how much he loved the Cowboys as a kid in Texas. He idolized Tony Romo and Dez Bryant during their heydays as the generation of Cowboys players like Troy Aikman retired slightly before his time.

Mahomes will be eager to rectify that statistic and have a strong showing in a statement game for both teams. The game will be at 4:25 p.m. EST, so more eyes will be on Fox's America's Game of the Week than possibly any other in Week 11.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Dak Prescott is the most anticipated quarterback battle of the season.

As much as Mahomes is anticipating this matchup, Dak Prescott is likely relishing the opportunity to outduel Mahomes. Prescott has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since 2016, but this is the season it's all come together for him.

Prescott will be playing without Amari Cooper, who is on the COVID-19/reserve list. But the Cowboys have a lot of ammunition left in CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Tony Pollard, and Ezekiel Elliot.

Mahomes and Prescott have been the two most aggressive quarterbacks in the last five years. With Mahomes finding his stride in Week 10, this will be the biggest quarterback matchup of the season.

The Chiefs and Mahomes will have the benefit of facing a depleted Cowboys defense. Randy Gregory and Demarcus Lawrence won't be available for the Cowboys, putting the Cowboys down two stud pass rushers.

Buckle your seatbelts because this game will be a fast and fun game that could be a Super Bowl preview.

