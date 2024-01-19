What is the Josh Allen-Peppa Pig stat all about? Bills Mafia runs wild with bizarre theory

Josh Allen is looking to lead the Bills to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this season. The quarterback and the franchise have one of the best fan bases in the Bills Mafia. Their loyalty is second to none in every way, including a fascinating theory tying their success to cartoon star Peppa Pig.

Allen filmed a commercial alongside Peppe Pig for Paramount Plus that featured the lead CBS team in Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. Bills fans are convinced the duo of Allen and Peppa Pig led to the win over the Steelers in the Wild Card. Bills Mafia took to X (Twitter) to express that theory:

More members of the Bills Mafia have bought into the duo of Josh Allen and Peppa Pig:

Allen and the Bills are set to face a familiar foe in the divisional round of the playoffs. Buffalo will host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. It marks the third time in four seasons both franchises have met in the playoffs. The last they faced was in the divisional round at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2021 playoffs.

The Bills came up short in overtime by a 42-36 score. Allen and Mahomes combined for seven touchdown passes and 707 passing yards in the game. Snow will be in the forecast as the temperatures are expected to be in the 20s.

The winner heads to the AFC championship game with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.

Will fans see Josh Allen's GF, Hailee Steinfeld, in attendance this weekend?

The attention will be in the stands as much as on the field should Allen's girlfriend, actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld, attend the game. Steinfeld could have some company in pop superstar Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Steinfeld and Swift have been supportive of their respective partners early on in the playoffs. The "Karma" singer saw Kelce and the Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round. Similarly, the "Pitch Perfect 2" actress was seen last week as the Bills defeated the Steelers.

Swift and Steinfeld are familiar with one another as Steinfeld appeared in Swift's 2015 "Bad Blood" music video. No word if Peppa Pig will be in attendance.