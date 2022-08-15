What are the NFL roster cut dates in 2022? Deadlines, rules, and more

The first full week of preseason NFL games has concluded and some big decisions will soon need to be made. Even before getting the opportunity to step on the field for a second game, rosters will begin to get smaller this week.

As of right now, the NFL rosters are at 90 players per team. By the end of training camp, and in preparation for Week 1, rosters will be cut down to 53 players per team. This means that about 1,000 players who are currently on NFL rosters won't be in just a few weeks. While some players may get the opportunity on practice squads and other rosters, the dream may be cut short for others.

The first roster cut deadline is Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Teams will have to be down to 85 players by 4:00PM EST. By Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 4:00PM EST, teams will have to have their rosters cut down to 80 players. But it's the third and final cut that is the hardest and most important.

By 4:00PM EST, all NFL teams must have their rosters cut to 53 by Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The date is just two weeks away, meaning that every play in every game matters for all the undrafted signees. They are considered on "The Bubble" at this point.

What big name NFL players could be on the roster bubble?

It's typically undrafted free agents or other younger players that don't have a lot of NFL experience that are usually cut. However, there are typically surprises every season. With the emergence of some highly touted draft picks this year, it could mean the end of the road for some veterans. Particularly players who no longer fit their franchise's future scheme.

Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, who led the team in rushing in 2021, could be one such player. The Dolphins added Sony Michel, Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason. If he fits into new head coach Mike McDaniels' offensive scheme then he should be fine. But Miami may be enticed to part ways with Gaskin and the $2.5 million he has remaining on his contract.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could be released before the final roster is complete. The 2019 fifth-round pick had been productive at the start of his career but last season saw a downtick. Another telling sign that he may be on the way out is that he has been taking reps with the third team offense during camp.

Los Angeles Rams safety Tyler Rapp played in every game in 2021 but missed the playoffs and Super Bowl with a concussion. Nick Scott stepped right in for Rapp during his absence, making a big impact on the field. He may have proven to his coaches that he could take the job. For a team that is tight with salary cap space, cutting Rapp and saving $2.5 million may be the way to go.

Edited by John Maxwell