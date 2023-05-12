What is the NFL's Ticket Exchange Program? All you need to know about fees and more

The NFL Ticket Exchange Program is the official Fan-to-Fan Resale marketplace of the National Football League. This is the best-verified method of getting authentic seats sold by fans and verified via Ticketmaster; as such, it's a hundred percent legitimate.

Furthermore, they offer similar flexibility and features you enjoy to utilize your tickets. From transferring tickets to loved ones to selling your tickets when plans are altered, you can always rely on Ticketmaster SafeTix.

About attending NFL games

Upon getting to an NFL stadium on game day, you must display your tickets on your mobile phone. It is important to note that printouts and screenshots will not be accepted for games.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to gain entrance:

Open the Ticketmaster app, Apple Wallet, or Google Pay app to locate your ticket. Hold the top of your device near the ticket reader, and you're all set. Multiple tickets? Just swipe over and repeat.

About transferring NFL tickets

How does a ticket transfer work? How safe is it?

When you transfer tickets to someone, and they accept them, the recipient is given a new barcode that only they can use. The designated tickets in the sender's account will no longer be valid for entry.

Any advantage to transferring tickets?

Yes, there's an advantage to transferring game tickets. With security assured, you can use Ticket Transfer to send tickets from your account to others. It allows everyone heading to have their personal access. Plus, it's easy, safe, and completely free to do.

About selling NFL tickets

You can sell your ticket if you decide to, and there's no easier way to do so than via the ticket exchange program. Through Ticketmaster, you can securely sell tickets to other fans looking for seats. Fan-to-Fan resale tickets are entirely verified, reissued with a new barcode in the buyer's name, and can't be counterfeited.

FAQs about NFL Tickets and accessing a fixture

1. Can I get into the stadium if I do not have a smartphone or if my smartphone is faulty?

Yes, you can. You just need to visit the box office at the stadium upon arrival. You must have your identification means and order number, and you will be given a physical ticket.

2. How about if you lost your phone?

Kindly visit the box office at the outlet upon arrival. Have your photo identification and order number on you; their team will assist you.

3. How do you view, remove, or edit your listing?

Ticketmaster makes it highly convenient to manage your ticket listings. You can edit, view, and manage your listing(s) through your Listings page.

