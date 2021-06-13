What does the Richard Rodgers and Michael Walker signing means for the Philadelphia Eagles WR Room?

The Philadelphia Eagles signed both Richard Rodgers and Michael Walker this past week. The Philadelphia Eagles need extra receiving options for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and these are two highly versatile players who could be just that.

Roster Moves: #Eagles have agreed to terms with WR Michael Walker and signed TE Richard Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/VwqsMQunrw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 11, 2021

Rodgers and Walker bring versatility to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Richard Rodgers just before the start of the 2020 season for added depth, which proved integral. The 2020 season was one of the best of Rodgers' NFL career so far. He had twenty-four catches for 345 receiving yards and two touchdowns in fourteen games.

Former Boston College wide receiver/returner Mike Walker is set to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles according to @AdamSchefterhttps://t.co/SdFiwg6yov — BC Bulletin (@BulletinBC) June 10, 2021

Richard Rodgers saw a significant amount of playing time last season due to injuries to Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. The Philadelphia Eagles are still unsure whether Ertz will play for the team this season or get traded. Re-signing Richard Rodgers on a one-year deal is a great decision because he was successful as a tight end in 2020 when the starters were out with injuries.

Rodgers also has good chemistry with Hurts, which could prove to be vital since the young quarterback will be entering his second offensive scheme in two seasons.

Michael Walker was an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Boston College and was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2019, Walker not only played wide receiver but was also a successful kick and punt return specialist and made an impact for the Jaguars.

Walker had eighteen kick returns for 411 yards and he returned three punts for 13 yards. The Philadelphia Eagles will not only add a slot-style receiver to their offense but also an effective special teams weapon.

Walker is fast and has great catching ability which will be great in the slot. The Philadelphia Eagles need a slot receiver of Walker's size and ability to create another dimension to their offensive scheme. Jalen Hurts has a big arm and having a speedy receiver like Walker will give him the chance to slug it down the field and make a play happen.

Walker and Rodgers are both solid receivers. With the loss of Alshon Jeffrey this offseason, adding two more receivers was the right move.

