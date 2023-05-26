What is the Shannon Sharpe vs Kwame Brown Twitter beef all about? Recapping wild turn of events

Shannon Sharpe and Kwame Brown are two sports personalities who don't hold back when it comes to their opinion. Yet, both have found themselves entangled in a Twitter beef over Brown's post about LA Lakers star LeBron James' performance versus the Denver Nuggets.

Brown, a former No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft, accused James of not getting off a game-winning shot in Game 4 of the series. He doubled down and said that the late Kobe Bryant would have made that shot at that moment. Brown addressed James in a social media post:

"I have never seen a guy of your caliber, supposed caliber, you don’t even get a shot off? You’re probably the best scorer in the game, you got all these points. But you were looking for a bailout (foul call from the officials) again. You can’t say that you’re great. You've got to do great things. That’s where greatness lies."

Sharpe went after Brown's remarks about James on Undisputed by stating that the former NBA player was a bust:

"You're supposed to be great. Really? Kwame, of all the people — he should never, ever question anybody's greatness.

"Because this is what we know: If there's a Mount Rushmore for busts in the NBA history, whether he's the first head, the second head, the third or the fourth, he's on Mount Rushmore of bust NBA players."

Brown put out another video on social media after the former Denver Broncos great's argument. He asserted that Shannon Sharpe has no right to come after his points since he played football, not basketball. He added that Sharpe is a "football-playing dummy."

By the looks of it, this feud could be far from over as both parties don't look to be backing down from one another.

Brown went in on Shannon Sharpe about the incident at a Memphis Grizzlies game

Brown took it a step further in his argument with Sharpe as he mentioned an incident involving the Undisputed co-host and the Memphis Grizzlies:

"You call me emotional. You were going to fight a whole team because of your love affair with LeBron. You the reason Ja (Morant) probably carrying guns right now. Ja was like 'Oh, s—, a big-a— n— in a grandmama sweater trying to fight his daddy and team.'"

In January, Shannon Sharpe attended a Lakers-Grizzlies game in LA. The incident in question started with the former NFL star standing from his courtside seat to have words with Grizzlies player Dillon Brooks.

Sharpe at the Grizzlies-Lakers game in January

Sharpe's supposed insistence for Brooks to come at him at halftime led to the Grizzlies' roster charging toward him. This included Brooks, Steven Adams and Ja Morant, walking toward Sharpe prior to heading to the locker room.

Ja Morant's father, Tee, got involved, confronting the Hall of Famer before being pulled apart. Shannon Sharpe later apologized for his behavior.

