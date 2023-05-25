“You the reason Ja probably carrying guns right now” – Kwame Brown blasts Shannon Sharpe for defending LeBron James

Earlier this week, Kwame Brown called out LeBron James following the LA Lakers' Game 4 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now, the former No. 1 pick is going after one of his biggest supporters.

Throughout the national media, there has been one analyst that has not been shy about his adoration for LeBron. That being Shannon Sharpe of FS1. He is regularly on Undisputed getting into with Skip Bayless about the Lakers star.

Because of his fandom for LeBron, Sharpe finds himself in Kwame Brown's latest social media rant. The former No. 1 pick cites Sharpe as one of the reasons why Ja Morant keeps getting caught running around with guns on social media.

"You was finna fight a damn Memphis Grizzlies team because of your love affair of LeBron. You the reason why Ja Morant probably carrying guns right now."

Brown is referring to a game earlier this year where an incident broke out with Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies while he was courtside watching the LA Lakers.

KWAME BROWN: "You call me emotional. You were going to fight a whole team b/c of your love affair with LeBron. You the reason Ja probably carrying guns right now. Ja was like 'Oh s***, a big a** N in a Grandmama sweater trying to fight his Daddy & team.'"

Why did Kwame Brown go after Shannon Sharpe?

Kwame Brown did not go after Shannon Sharpe for no reason. He made this social media rant because the former NFL tight end called him out after his comments following Game 4.

Sharpe responded to Brown following his comments about LeBron James' performance against the Denver Nuggets in Game 4. He feels Brown shouldn't be commenting because of how his NBA career went.

"Kwame, of all the people, he should never ever question anybody's greatness because this is what we know, if there is a Mount Rushmore for busts in the NBA history, he is on my Rushmore of busts of NBA players. There's no question."





"You on the Mount Rushmore of all busts….you a joke real talk" Unc Shannon sharpe went off on kwame brown for talking about Lebron James

Back in 2001, Brown was the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Despite being taken so high, he failed to meet expectations.

In total, Brown played in the league for 12 years. He suited up for seven different franchises in that span. Brown totaled 607 games in his career, and finished with averages of 6.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

While he did make it to the NBA, Sharpe has a point in regards to Brown. He should not be commenting on other player's greatness after he came up short meeting expectations.

