What is the top salary in USFL? Comparison of it with XFL and CFL

The USFL is one of the premier spring football leagues in the United States of America. The league has an array of football players that are either on the brink of the NFL or on the rebound from the company. USFL players earn a decent amount to play the game they love, and here's what they make at the time of writing.

Players can earn a maximum annual salary of $74,000 in the 2023 season. That includes a $400 per week stipend and is determined on a player not only being active for each of their team's 10 regular-season games and two playoff games but also on winning the 2023 USFL Championship.

Here is a breakdown of the league's salary structure among players for the 2023 season:

Active player: $5,350 per week

Inactive player: $2,500 per week

Housing stipend: $400 per week

Championship win bonus: $5,000

Total max salary: $74,000

What is the top salary of the XFL compared to the USFL?

The Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-owned XFL is the other reputable spring football league in the U.S., and it remains a hotbed for NFL-level talents. The XFL is about to complete a stellar 2023 season, and its numbers have been impressive.

The average XFL player has an estimated $60,000 per annum salary. That salary is for the duration of the season. The reported salary structure includes a per-week wage of $5,000, not including a $1,000 win bonus. Player salaries vary based on incentives reached, but a typical XFL player will make at least $50,000 and as much as $60,000 throughout a 10-game regular season. If a player goes all the way and wins the XFL Championship, they can make a total of $72,000.

Here's the breakdown:

Weekly salary: $5,000

Win bonus: $1,000 per win

Total max wage: $72,000

What is the top salary of the CFL compared to the USFL?

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is Canada's equivalent of the NFL and is billed to be bigger than a spring football league. The best players in the CFL earn over CAD 400,000 a year. However, an average CFL player earns an estimated $60,000 to $100,000 annually.

The Canadian Football League has its fair share of NFL veterans, and those players earn an estimated maximum of CAD 400,000 (USD 294,000) per year. Like spring football leagues, the CFL is miles below the National Football League in terms of pay, which is why most USFL, XFL and CFL players dream of playing under the bright lights of the NFL.

