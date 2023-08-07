When should you draft QBs in Superflex Fantasy Football leagues?

Fantasy Football leagues can be customized by their commissioners to include endless combinations of settings. One of the most important decisions a league needs to make prior to their fantasy draft is whether it will include a Superflex position. Having one completely changes the Average Draft Position (ADP) of just about every player, especially quarterbacks, altering every draft strategy.

The Superflex position puts an intense twist on the traditional flex spot on Fantasy Football rosters. The traditional flex allows the fantasy manager to start one additional player in their starting lineup. It can be their choice of an extra running back, wide receiver, or tight end. The Superflex follows the same rules, but adds the option to start an extra quarterback.

This massive change puts quarterbacks at an absolute premium during the course of fantasy drafts. They skyrocket to the very top of almost all draft boards, resulting in quarterbacks occupying the majority of draft picks in the first few rounds.

Superflex formats might as well just be two-QB formats, because just about every team aims to start two every week, due to their consistently higher scores than any other position.

Due to the premium put on quarterbacks, fantasy managers must target them as early as possible or they will miss out completely. Leagues most often have 10 or 12 teams, so 20 to 24 quarterbacks become targeted starters.

Add in the fact that most teams want at least one extra quaretrback as a back-up, and it's almost inevitable that some teams will be left at a disadvantage in the highest-scoring position. There are only 32 NFL starters, so the limited options creates massive demand.

One of the most popular draft approaches in Superflex Fantasy Football leagues is to draft two quarterbacks in the first four rounds. Many managers will go to the extreme to make sure they don't missout on quarterback production by using each of their first two picks on the position. Unlike normal one-QB leagues, quarterbacks can never be drafted too early or too often in Superflex formats.

Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper QBs to target in Superflex formats

Kenny Pickett

In Superflex formats for Fantasy Football, late-round fliers become early-round staples in just about every league. The elite fantasy quarterbacks, such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts, will almost definitely be selected in the first round of fantasy drafts.

While the top options are fairly obvious, the second wave of quarterbacks in the 15-25 range can make or break a Superflex roster. Managers would be wise to target middle-tier quarterbacks with more upside than most, due to factors such as a new offensive system, prospect development, or potential rushing contributions.

Here are some quarterbacks who fit this strategy in Superflex Fantasy Football drafts:

Russell Wilson Kenny Pickett Deshaun Watson Anthony Richardson Brock Purdy

