When does Fantasy Football start in 2021?

It's training camp season! Which means the NFL season is just around the corner, but don't hold your breath just yet.

With training camp comes the start of Fantasy Football season. One of the most stressful times of the year for fantasy players is draft day. The players drafted on fantasy draft day set up the next few months as a season of pain or joy. When should fantasy players look to draft their teams? Here's a look at the best time to do some respectable Fantasy Football activities.

When to have a fantasy football draft

As a general rule, fantasy football starts at the same time as the start of Week 1 of the regular season. Scoring will start with the first game of the season on September 9, 2021.

That said, players asking enquiring about when drafts will become available are setting themselves up for pain. As a general rule, it is recommended to hold off on drafting as long as possible in order to avoid heartbreak at the hands of the preseason gods. Just because it's not a regular-season game doesn't mean starters are not playing and risking injury.

It is recommended to hold off on drafting at least until the end of the final preseason game in order to peruse the finalized rosters before sitting down to pick the players to rely on for the next four months.

Don't wait too long, though

While fantasy players can draft teams as early as they want, they cannot wait forever. For instance, Yahoo's Fantasy Football deadline for draft signups is in October. As a general rule, the best time to draft is, at the very least, sometime in September.

The best way to play Fantasy Football

Many simply roll with one team and whatever happens, happens. However, it does not have to be a one-and-done situation. Players tend to agree that having two leagues is the best way to go. One league is drafted in early September just before the start of the regular season, while one is drafted a few weeks into the season.

This allows players the flexibility of not having all the chips on the line in one shot. If there is a season-ending mistake, you have a backup league to lean on.

Of course, some may think that if having two leagues is better, why not draft five or ten leagues? Firstly, this is not a good idea because it takes the stakes out of the equation. If one makes enough teams, they lose the stakes of losing it all at any time. The stress of each decision is what makes Fantasy Football amusing.

In addition, it gets to a point where too many leagues leads to too many teams to actively manage over the course of a 17- or 18-game season. While players may have the stamina to see it through, their decisions will eventually suffer and hurt their long-term chances. Overall, it makes sense to stick with only two teams.

