When is Jalen Hurts going to Disney World? Inside Eagles QB's plans for Super Bowl celebrations

Jalen Hurts won the Super Bowl MVP Award after guiding the Philadelphia Eagles to a win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Eagles were dominant and won 40-22 against the then-two-time reigning Super Bowl champions.

Shortly after being announced as the game's MVP, Hurts said,

"I'm going to Disney World."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, let's look at when Hurts will make the trip to the grand holiday destination.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Trending

When is Jalen Hurts going to Disney World?

According to Yahoo Sports, Jalen Hurts and his family will embark on a parade down Magic Kingdom's Main Street by 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The 2025 Super Bowl MVP and his family will interact with Disney characters and visit some of the most popular spots at the park.

Hurts will be the latest player to visit Disney after winning the Super Bowl MVP Award. The tradition started in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms won the award after helping his side to a win against the Denver Broncos. Since then, players like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Eli Manning, Cooper Kupp and more have taken their families to the grand destination.

Expand Tweet

How did Jalen Hurts perform in the 2024/25 season?

Jalen Hurts has come a long way from leading his side to a 2-2 record to start the 2024/25 NFL season. The dual-threat quarterback was instrumental in the Eagles' 10-game winning streak, which virtually secured their spot in the postseason.

However, it must have looked gloomy for Hurts when he suffered a concussion against the Washington Commanders in Week 16. He sat out two games to end the regular season as the Eagles decided to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

That turned out to be a masterstroke as Hurts looked good in the wild-card round win over Green Bay, amassing a stat line of 131 yards and two touchdowns. He contributed to his side's closely fought win over the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round.

Hurts and the Eagles came up against the Commanders, a side on a fairytale run. However, the task wasn't too daunting for Hurts as he led his side to a 55-23 win on the back of 246 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three rushing TD-performance.

Hurts saved his best for the last as his side faced the Chiefs. Hurts compiled a stat line of 221 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception and one rushing TD as his side captured Super Bowl LIX. Next up for Hurts is a well-deserved trip to Disney World.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback