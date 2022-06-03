When was the last time a Special Teams NFL player was inducted into the Hall of Fame?

The NFL is a game that is played in three separate phases - offense, defense and special teams. All three areas are credited with being incredibly impactful on the outcome of any game, and therefore players from all phases are critically important to the team's overall success.

The greatest NFL teams are the ones that possess a balance of all three of the phases of the game. A team with an excellent offense can easily be hindered by a weak defense or by a kicker that misses too often. A team with a lock-down defense may not win very many games if their offense can't score any points or if their returners are fumbling the ball.

While the NFL appreciates the importance of the three phases, only two of them get the proper recognition that is deserved by entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offensive and defensive players get elected to join the Hall of Fame after every NFL season, while special teams players are almost always on the outside looking in.

The last time any player was selected to the Hall of Fame who primarily played on special teams rather than offense or defense was all the way back in the 2017 class of inductees. Kicker Morten Anderson, who spent 25 seasons in the NFL on his way to becoming the all-time leading points scorer, is the last special teamer to receive the required amount of votes.

It's now been five years since any primarily special teams players have been voted into the Hall of Fame. It's a trend that dates back to the beginning, as very few of them have ever been chosen in the league's history.

How many primarily special teams NFL players are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Punter Ray Guy with his bust at the Hall of Fame

Prior to Morten Anderson being inducted as part of the 2017 class, the last special teams player to get in was punter Ray Guy in the 2014 class. Guy is the only punter to ever be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Kicker Jan Stenerud is the only other Hall of Famer who has only played special teams.

George Blanda and Lou Groza are the final two kickers in the Hall of Fame, though both of them played other positions as well. No gunners or returners have ever been selected, leaving just five total NFL special-teamers who have been honored. Compared to 105 defensive players and 191 offensive players, it doesn't appear special teams are getting their proper recognition with just five players.

This might change going forward but it does seem doubtful. After all, special teams players need love too.

