When Marshawn Lynch bribed 'junior Macklemore' to steal Tom Brady's jersey in a music video

Marshawn Lynch is a favorite amongst fans due to his personality and performance during his time in the league. In that spirit, the former NFL running back made an appearance in rapper Macklemore's music video "Marmalade" back in 2017.

The music video has Macklemore as a kid entering a football stadium and seeing some equipment managers deflating footballs. The younger version of the Seattle-born rapper then sneaks into a locker room and steals a No. 12 jersey from Tom Brady's locker.

Once he gets the Brady jersey, he takes it to Lynch's house, where a delighted Lynch is having a pool party.

Overall, the music video made jokes about the Deflatgate scandal involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. It seemed as though there were some hard feelings about the outcome of Super Bowl 49 in 2015.

The Seattle Seahawks were up 24-14 entering the fourth quarter against the Patriots. The Patriots then scored 14 unanswered points in the quarter and took a 28-24 lead with around two minutes left. Seattle drove the ball down the field and got to the New England one-yard line with less than a minute remaining.

Marshawn Lynch had a great game with over 100 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks had four downs to get one yard but head coach Pete Carroll elected to throw the ball. The result was an interception, losing the game.

That game was the last time that both Lynch and Seahawks played in a Super Bowl.

Marshawn Lynch has discussed the controversial play call on numerous occasions

Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

The former All-Pro first addressed the matter in March 2015, while in Turkey promoting the NFL. Marshawn Lynch made it clear that he thought he was getting the ball at the goalline:

"I don't know what went into that call. I mean, maybe it was a good thing that I didn't get the ball. I mean, you know, it cost us the Super Bowl.

"I have full confidence in my teammates to execute that plan because we've done it so many more times. But would I love to had the ball in? Yes, I would have."

Last May, he appeared on Kevin Hart's show "Cold As Balls" and spoke on Carroll's play call:

“I come off the sideline, and in my mind, I’m confused… And I’m walking by Pete, I’m just laughing at him like, ‘Bro, what the…'”

It remains one of the most puzzling calls in NFL history.

