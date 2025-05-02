  • home icon
  • NFL
  • When does the NFL schedule come out for 2025 season? All you need to know

When does the NFL schedule come out for 2025 season? All you need to know

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 02, 2025 12:20 GMT
When does the NFL schedule come out for 2025 season? All you need to know
When does the NFL schedule come out for 2025 season? All you need to know

The NFL draft is done. The offseason is in full flow, and every team is looking for ways to improve ahead of the 2025-26 season. With that in mind, let's look at when the league will release its schedule and the big game odds at the end of the season.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When does the NFL schedule come out for the 2025 season?

According to FOX Sports, the 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th, at 8 p.m. ET. This year's schedule will be released via NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the home team for the first game of the 2025 season. On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Eagles will host a yet-to-be-identified team at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ad

This year's schedule release falls in tandem with the typical May release format that's been the norm since 2000. Here's a look at the past 20 schedule release dates:

  • 2024 - May 15
  • 2023 - May 11
  • 2022 - May 12
  • 2021 - May 12
  • 2020 - May 7
  • 2019 - April 17
  • 2018 - April 19
  • 2017 - April 20
  • 2016 - April 14
  • 2015 - April 21
  • 2014 - April 23
  • 2013 - April 18
  • 2012 - April 17
  • 2011 - April 19
  • 2010 - April 20
  • 2009 - April 14
  • 2008 - April 15
  • 2007 - April 11
  • 2006 - April 6
  • 2005 - April 13
Ad

What are the 2025-26 Super Bowl odds?

Super Bowl LIX was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles won the game, 40-22, preventing Patrick Mahomes & Co. from making history by being the first team in the modern era to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Hence, it's unsurprising that the Eagles and Chiefs have the joint-best odds to win the next big game. Here's a look at the best 10 teams' odds to win Super Bowl LX.

Ad

Here's the top ten via ESPN:

  • Philadelphia Eagles - +600
  • Kansas City Chiefs - +600
  • Baltimore Ravens - +650
  • Buffalo Bills - +700
  • Detroit Lions - +900
  • San Francisco 49ers - 13-1
  • Washington Commanders - 16-1
  • Cincinnati Bengals - 16-1
  • Los Angeles Rams - 20-1
  • Green Bay Packers - 20-1
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Discover the Eagles QB's family. All about Jalen Hurts's parents and Jalen Hurts's girlfriend.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications