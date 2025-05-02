When does the NFL schedule come out for 2025 season? All you need to know

The NFL draft is done. The offseason is in full flow, and every team is looking for ways to improve ahead of the 2025-26 season. With that in mind, let's look at when the league will release its schedule and the big game odds at the end of the season.
When does the NFL schedule come out for the 2025 season?
According to FOX Sports, the 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th, at 8 p.m. ET. This year's schedule will be released via NFL Network and streamed on NFL+.
The Philadelphia Eagles will be the home team for the first game of the 2025 season. On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Eagles will host a yet-to-be-identified team at Lincoln Financial Field.
This year's schedule release falls in tandem with the typical May release format that's been the norm since 2000. Here's a look at the past 20 schedule release dates:
- 2024 - May 15
- 2023 - May 11
- 2022 - May 12
- 2021 - May 12
- 2020 - May 7
- 2019 - April 17
- 2018 - April 19
- 2017 - April 20
- 2016 - April 14
- 2015 - April 21
- 2014 - April 23
- 2013 - April 18
- 2012 - April 17
- 2011 - April 19
- 2010 - April 20
- 2009 - April 14
- 2008 - April 15
- 2007 - April 11
- 2006 - April 6
- 2005 - April 13
What are the 2025-26 Super Bowl odds?
Super Bowl LIX was played between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles won the game, 40-22, preventing Patrick Mahomes & Co. from making history by being the first team in the modern era to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies.
Hence, it's unsurprising that the Eagles and Chiefs have the joint-best odds to win the next big game. Here's a look at the best 10 teams' odds to win Super Bowl LX.
Here's the top ten via ESPN:
- Philadelphia Eagles - +600
- Kansas City Chiefs - +600
- Baltimore Ravens - +650
- Buffalo Bills - +700
- Detroit Lions - +900
- San Francisco 49ers - 13-1
- Washington Commanders - 16-1
- Cincinnati Bengals - 16-1
- Los Angeles Rams - 20-1
- Green Bay Packers - 20-1
