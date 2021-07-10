When is the 2021 NFL trade deadline?

It's never too early to start talking about the NFL's mid-season trade deadline. In fact, teams all across the league will be thinking about the date as they approach training camp and the start of the 2021 season.

With a significant number of NFL players currently in a holdout due to contract negotiations and a slew of other reasons, it's safe to say that there will be plenty of conversation around this season's trade deadline.

When is this year's NFL trade deadline?

Each season, the NFL trade deadline takes place after the completion of Week 8 on the schedule. Going by that pattern, this season's trade deadline will fall on Tuesday, November 2 at 4:00 pm EST, which is the deadline for all trades to be completed for the 2021 NFL season.

Trades can be made anytime from the start of the season, which begins in mid-March, up until the Week 8 deadline.

There were rumors that the date could be pushed back due to the fact that the NFL schedule has been extended to 17 games - 18 weeks in total - but it seems that the league is sticking with the original timeframe.

Trades that go down before the deadline

There is already talk of some key players being moved before the trade deadline mid-season. Some are holdouts, like Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, or the most talked about quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

While there hasn't been any communication or movement on that front, there is still time for the Green Bay Packers to make a move to grant Rodgers' wish and trade the reigning NFL MVP.

New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore is another player who could be traded. The Patriots may want to cash in and get something in return for the veteran instead of simply releasing him, considering the talent he brings to any squad.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: "I just want what I’m worth"



His previous $65 million/5 year contract made him the highest paid CB in the league at the time.



Should the @Patriots trade him or offer him a new deal? pic.twitter.com/FT8fI5UYZh — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) July 9, 2021

With the trade deadline marked for halfway through the season, it gives NFL teams a chance to further evaluate their rosters and player performance. It also gives scouts a chance to study the performances across the league and report back as to what would be the best fit for the team.

Unlike the MLB trade deadline, the NFL trade deadline is rather anti-climatic. Jimmy Garoppolo's trade from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers was the last of the memorable trades at the deadline. Jimmy G aside, the NFL trade deadline has historically been a dull affair.

But who's to say that can't change in 2021? Stranger things have happened in this league.

