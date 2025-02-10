When is the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade? All details on Jalen Hurts' team's plan explored

In their second-ever Lombardi Trophy victory, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40–22 on Sunday in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The plans for a parade around Philadelphia have started since the Eagles won the Super Bowl again. Eagles president Don Smolenski announced on Monday that the team and the City of Philadelphia were coordinating to host the Super Bowl parade on Friday. The city confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Friday would be the parade day.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a post on Monday, the Eagles also alluded to the same day. The post included a video of the region's Broad Street with an angle of the city hall.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"See ya Friday," the Eagles' caption said.

Expand Tweet

The Eagles' most recent championship triumph, Super Bowl LII, was celebrated on a Thursday in 2018. However, due to weather and planning time constraints, the team decided to push back the event by one day this time, Smolenski said.

The parade's official start time has not been announced; however, based on the 2018 Super Bowl parade, the title march in Philadelphia should begin at around 11 a.m.

Fans are expected to make trips from around the region to mark the occasion, and city officials expect a huge gathering.

What is the Super Bowl parade route?

Starting at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl procession is expected to march north through the Art Museum on Friday. This is the same route the team used in 2018. The last celebration went on for about two hours. It is probably going to take that long this time, as well.

The Eagles and the city will provide further information on the parade as soon as possible, according to the social media post announcing the parade day.

Expand Tweet

What will the weather conditions be during the Eagles' parade?

Snow is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday in Philadelphia, while rain is predicted for Thursday, according to AccuWeather. Due to the rainy forecast on Thursday, the team decided to move this year's Super Bowl victory march to Friday instead of Thursday, which was the date of their last triumph parade.

According to AccuWeather, the weather forecast for Friday is clear.

In 2018, many people flocked to the Art Museum and Broad Street for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade. Approximately 700,000 people were estimated to have attended that year, but many thought the number was much higher. This time, a similar number of fans are anticipated to join the team in celebrating their Super Bowl LIX victory, as the weather is not predicted to be an issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback