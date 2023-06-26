Jackson Mahomes is not a very popular figure across the NFL, and Tyreek Hill certainly isn't a fan either. Hill spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs to start his career and caught passes from Patrick Mahomes, so he knew Jackson.

The embattled TikTok star is controversial in a lot of ways, most recently because of a sexual battery case. Long before that, though, Hill expressed his disdain for Mahomes' brother. The wide receiver was traded to the Miami Dolphins and let loose on the social media star.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hill was asked if he would be willing to be handcuffed to Jackson Mahomes in exchange for a reward. Before the podcast hosts could even get to what his reward would be, the former All-Pro wide receiver declined vehemently.

When he was informed that it would be for 24 hours in exchange for a guaranteed second Super Bowl win for Hill (and the first one for the Dolphins since 1974), his tune didn't change in the slightest.

Hill was succinct:

"I ain't even going to cap to y'all... that Super Bowl can g**damn wait."

Hill's Dolphins went to the postseason as a Wild Card in his first year apart from the Chiefs and the Mahomes. On the other sideline, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, which ended up being a bit of irony because of this podcast interview.

Do Tyreek Hill's Dolphins have a shot at the Super Bowl?

Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill's old team, have a better chance at repeating as Super Bowl victors than Hill's current team does of winning. Right now, the Chiefs are the betting favorite at +600.

Can Tyreek Hill's Dolphins win it all?

Here's how the rest of the teams stack up:

Philadelphia Eagles +800

Buffalo Bills +900

San Francisco 49ers +1000

Cincinnati Bengals +1000

Dallas Cowboys +1400

New York Jets +1600

Baltimore Ravens +1800

Detroit Lions +2200

Miami Dolphins +2500

Jacksonville Jaguars +2500

It certainly wouldn't be a huge surprise to see the Dolphins win the Super Bowl, but oddsmakers believe several teams stand better chances of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Poll : 0 votes