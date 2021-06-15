When is Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

The start of the 2021 NFL season is getting closer by the day. As things stand, the situation looks promising for the NFL in terms of getting back to normal. Not only are fans allowed back into stadiums across the country, but most, if not all stadiums, will be allowed to operate at full capacity.

2021 NFL season opens Week 1 with the champs

Every season, the defending Super Bowl champions open the season on Thursday night. That trend will continue this year. On Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:20 pm EST, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium, which will officially kick off the 2021 NFL season.

NFL Week 1 Schedule Revealed: Bucs To Kick Season Off Home To Cowboys Thursday Night, Ravens At Raiders On Monday Night https://t.co/LeyGjOVaCY — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2021

Week 1 will then continue on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 pm. Of the early Sunday games, the bigger matchup is the Pittsburgh Steelers traveling to Orchard Park to face the Buffalo Bills.

The game, which will air on CBS, will be the Steelers' fans' first official look at their newly designed offense with rookie running back Najee Harris. The Bills, meanwhile, were stacked on offense last season and will carry on in the same vein in 2021.

The rest of the 2021 NFL season Week 1 early games are:

Phialdelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Washinton Football Team (CBS)

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans (CBS)

There will be four afternoon games on the first Sunday of the 2021 NFL season. A re-match of the 2020 AFC Division Playoff game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs will serve as the highlight of the afternoon on CBS. Also on the afternoon docket:

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (CBS)

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints (FOX)

Denver Broncos at New York Giants (FOX)

The first Sunday night game of the 2021 NFL season will be at 8:20 pm on September 12 on NBC's Sunday Night Football. The Chicago Bears will travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Rams and their new quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

The first Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season will once again air on ESPN as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens. This will be the first time that fans will enter the brand new Allegiant Stadium, which is sure to be a game for the ages.

We Will See You in Vegas!



The 2021 Monday Night Football Slate Begins with the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders - on both ESPN and ABC (Sept. 13).



Tonight: Multiple NFL Schedule specials on ESPN2, ESPN+ and more: https://t.co/EHwvVQWzKt pic.twitter.com/9xy9nLBLE1 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 12, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha