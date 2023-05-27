Odell Beckham Jr. and actress Zendaya both understand the gravity of being a star whether on the field or in front of cameras. Yet, both of their worlds connected when rumors floated that they were a couple. These rumors first started in 2016 when the pair were at a Knicks game.

Zendaya stated that she hadn’t even gone to the game with the NFL star. However, those rumors were quickly dispelled by the actress's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman:

“What relationship? There’s no relationship. When you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Beyond the chance encounter at the game, there were reports that both were spending some with each other at a Grammy’s after party. Zendaya even noted that Beckham Jr. is her friend.

The last time the two were spotted together was in a Paris airport in February 2019, when the Euphoria star hugged the receiver from behind. It looked to be another conincidence, with both likely being there for the Paris Fashion Week.

Beckham is known as one of the more fashionable players in the NFL. In May 2019, he donned a much talked-about kilt to the Met Gala. The former LSU spoke to GQ Magazine about not wanting to initially wear the kilt to the event:

“I told them no off the rip. I was like, ‘There’s no chance I’m wearing that. On the way here I was like, ‘Can you make sure they bring it just in case? I might just do it just to do it.”

As Beckham Jr. wore the kilt, Zendaya donned a light-up Cinderella gown by fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger. The couple may not have dated but both have a strong friendship.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. currently dating someone?

The 2014 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year may not have dated Zendaya, but he did find love.

OBJ and actress and model Lauren Wood made their relationship officially in November 2019 via Instagram. Wood was there when he had surgery for an ACL injury he suffered in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wood and a friend with Beckham Jr. after his surgery. Credit: Heather Van Norman (IG)

In November 2021, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. Their son Zydn was born last February.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit GQ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes