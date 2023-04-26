Where did Aaron Rodgers grow up? Exploring four-time NFL MVP’s journey to stardom

Aaron Rodgers is coming to the end of his illustrious NFL career as he nears 40 years of age. The four-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl winner is considered by many to be one of the best throwers of a football ever.

After spending all of his 18-year career in Green Bay, Rodgers has now made the move to perhaps the biggest sporting market on the planet in New York with the Jets.

Rodgers even contemplated quitting football to play baseball, or become a lawyer instead.



However, Rodgers decided to play for Butte Community College and after one season transferred to…

He has done just about everything there is to in the NFL, but how did it all start for the veteran quarterback? Today, we take a look back at where it all began.

Where did Aaron Rodgers grow up?

The NFL superstar started his life in the little town of Chico, California, in 1983. He played at Pleasant Valley High in Chico before playing a season for Butte College.

In 2003, Rodgers transferred to the University of California, where he eventually became the starting quarterback. Rodgers declared for the NFL draft in 2005 after guiding Cal to a 10-2 record in the 2004 season.

The star quarterback fell to the Green Bay Packers in the first round, and the organization selected him with the 24th pick.

Aaron Rodgers begins NFL career sitting behind Brett Favre

For the first three years, Rodgers was Favre's backup.

In Rodgers' early career, he spent three seasons being Brett Favre's backup. During that time, no doubt, he learned a lot from the Hall of Fame quarterback.

There was a media storm after Favre said it wasn't his job to coach Rodgers, and the young kid from the University of California eventually took over the Packers' starting job from Favre, and as they say, the rest is history.

Rodgers got his chance in 2008 after Favre left the Packers, and he never looked back.

Rodgers led Green Bay to a 6-10 record in his first year as the starter. He then improved on that in 2009 as he got Green Bay back to the postseason with an 11-5 record, but the Packers went one-and-done.

Aaron Rodgers claims first Super Bowl

Super Bowl XLV MVP and winning coach news conference

In 2010 came Aaron Rodgers' finest hour in the NFL. After a 10-5 season, Rodgers went 4-0 in the postseason, concluding with a 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He completed 24 of his 39 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns as he won the Super Bowl MVP award.

It was his crowning moment as he led the team to a Super Bowl victory in just his third year as a full-time starter.

Aaron Rodgers and his MVPs

The year following his Super Bowl triumph, Rodgers won his first NFL MVP award after guiding the Packers to a 14-1 record while throwing for 45 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Just two years later in 2014, he won his second MVP award as he threw for 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions as the Packers had a 12-4 record.

It then took another six years for Rodgers to win his third and in 2020, and in 2021 he won back-to-back MVP awards to rubber stamp his legacy on the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers' Packers career ends, New York Jets chapter starts

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After 18 years, a Super Bowl win and four MVP awards, Rodgers left the Packers this offseason as he starts another chapter in his illustrious career.

After only one Super Bowl win in his Packers career, the thought is that he can win one with the Jets. Rodgers went to the postseason in seven consecutive years between 2010 and 2016 with Green Bay, but couldn't capitalize on those appearances.

Now a member of the New York Jets, Rodgers is hoping to add to his legacy and bring just a second Lombardi Trophy home to the Jets franchise.

