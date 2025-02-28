Where does James Pearce Jr.'s 40-yard dash time rank in NFL history? Listing top Combine results

Tennessee Volunteers' James Pearce Jr. posted a remarkable 40-yard dash time on the first day of the 2025 NFL Combine. Defensive linemen and linebackers took the field on the first day of the event, with some drawing more attention than others.

While Nebraska DL Ty Robinson broke J.J. Watt's 40-yard dash record (4.83), Pearce posted the best time of the day for DLs with 4.47 seconds (1.56 seconds in 10-yard split). Fadil Diggs of Syracuse followed with 4.57 seconds and Shemar Stewart of Texas A&M followed closely with 4.59 seconds.

It was the eighth-fastest 40-yard dash registered in NFL history for DLs. Amare Barno (4.36 in 2022) leads the list, followed by Nola Smith (4.39 in 2023), Montez Sweat (4.41 in 2019), Byron Young (4.43 in 2023), Marcus Howard (4.45 in 2008) and Dallas Turner and Sam Williams (4.46 in 2024 and 2022, respectively).

Besides Pearce, other players put on a show and drew attention from fans and executives at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Below, you can find other good performances from NFL prospects.

10-yard split: LB Eugene Asante, Auburn (1.52 seconds)

LB Eugene Asante, Auburn (1.52 seconds) Vertical jump : EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (40.50")

: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (40.50") Broad jump: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M (10'11")

As the days go by, more data will be added. The three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and bench press drills complete the seven events in this year's Combine.

Top 3 best landing spots for James Pearce Jr. in 2025 NFL Draft

After becoming one of the best edge rushers in college with the Tennessee Volunteers, James Pearce Jr. is set to make an impact on the NFL. His draft stock might be uncertain right now, but his strong performance on Thursday could help his position in the upcoming NFL draft.

Pearce can be a first-round pick this year, more so after his strong performance in the Combine. The San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots have been mentioned as strong candidates to pick Pearce.

The 49ers could benefit from adding Pearce, as they recorded the ninth-fewest sacks in the 2024 season. They already have Nick Bosa, who could guide Pearce to become one of the best in his position.

The Panthers defense has been their weakest link and adding a young and dynamic defender like Pearce could help them turn things around on that side of the ball.

The Patriots struggled to keep opponents in check last season, with former coach Jerod Mayo calling them "soft" after bad performances. Pearce would be a good addition to Mike Vrabel's defense.

