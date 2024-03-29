Where are UFL teams located? All about NFL's latest competitors

Together, the USFL and XFL have created the United Football League (UFL), a spring football league with the intention of being more durable than its predecessors.

The two leagues combined towards the end of last year with the intention of pooling their resources to establish a spring league that would have the potential to endure.

Eight teams will compete in the 10-week regular season and two-week postseason of the newly formed UFL. The Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Birmingham Stallions will all play in the USFL Conference of the league. Meanwhile, the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks are the teams who will play in the XFL Conference.

In 2023, Houston had teams in the USFL and XFL, which were merged to form the Roughnecks. USFL teams in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and New Orleans, as well as defunct XFL teams in Orlando, Seattle, and Las Vegas, are not included in the mix for the 2024 UFL. There are no clubs on the West Coast or in the large markets of Los Angeles and New York in the UFL's first season as well.

The 2024 UFL teams, their stadiums, and the cities in which they are situated are listed below:

Team: Arlington Renegades

Location: Arlington, Texas

Head coach: Bob Stoops

Home stadium: Choctaw Stadium

Team: Birmingham Stallions

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Head coach: Skip Holtz

Home stadium: Protective Stadium

Team: D.C. Defenders

Location: Washington D.C

Head coach: Reggie Barlow

Home stadium: Audi Field

Team: Houston Roughnecks

Location: Houston, Texas

Head coach: Curtis Johnson

Home stadium: Rice Stadium

Team: Memphis Showboats

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Head coach: John DeFilippo

Home stadium: Liberty Stadium

Team: Michigan Panthers

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Head coach: Mike Nolan

Home stadium: Ford Field

Team: San Antonio Brahmas

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Head coach: Wade Phillips

Home stadium: Alamodome

Team: St. Louis Battlehawks

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Head coach: Anthony Becht

Home stadium: The Dome at America's Center

When is the UFL season starting?

The UFL stated in a December press release that Daryl Johnston, a Fox Sports announcer and former USFL president of football operations, will take charge of the league's football affairs.

The announcement also revealed that the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades and the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions will square off in the first UFL game on March 30, 2024.

Five partners, including two American broadcasting companies, ESPN and FOX Sports, and three XFL owners, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners, were revealed in the release as UFL owners.