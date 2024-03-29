Where are UFL teams located? All about NFL's latest competitors

Together, the USFL and XFL have created the United Football League (UFL), a spring football league with the intention of being more durable than its predecessors.
The two leagues combined towards the end of last year with the intention of pooling their resources to establish a spring league that would have the potential to endure.
Eight teams will compete in the 10-week regular season and two-week postseason of the newly formed UFL. The Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, and Birmingham Stallions will all play in the USFL Conference of the league. Meanwhile, the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks are the teams who will play in the XFL Conference.
In 2023, Houston had teams in the USFL and XFL, which were merged to form the Roughnecks. USFL teams in Philadelphia, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, and New Orleans, as well as defunct XFL teams in Orlando, Seattle, and Las Vegas, are not included in the mix for the 2024 UFL. There are no clubs on the West Coast or in the large markets of Los Angeles and New York in the UFL's first season as well.
The 2024 UFL teams, their stadiums, and the cities in which they are situated are listed below:
Team: Arlington Renegades
Location: Arlington, Texas
Head coach: Bob Stoops
Home stadium: Choctaw Stadium
Team: Birmingham Stallions
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Head coach: Skip Holtz
Home stadium: Protective Stadium
Team: D.C. Defenders
Location: Washington D.C
Head coach: Reggie Barlow
Home stadium: Audi Field
Team: Houston Roughnecks
Location: Houston, Texas
Head coach: Curtis Johnson
Home stadium: Rice Stadium
Team: Memphis Showboats
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Head coach: John DeFilippo
Home stadium: Liberty Stadium
Team: Michigan Panthers
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Head coach: Mike Nolan
Home stadium: Ford Field
Team: San Antonio Brahmas
Location: San Antonio, Texas
Head coach: Wade Phillips
Home stadium: Alamodome
Team: St. Louis Battlehawks
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Head coach: Anthony Becht
Home stadium: The Dome at America's Center
When is the UFL season starting?
The UFL stated in a December press release that Daryl Johnston, a Fox Sports announcer and former USFL president of football operations, will take charge of the league's football affairs.
The announcement also revealed that the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades and the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions will square off in the first UFL game on March 30, 2024.
Five partners, including two American broadcasting companies, ESPN and FOX Sports, and three XFL owners, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners, were revealed in the release as UFL owners.