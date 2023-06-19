Where will Dalvin Cook play in 2023? What the odds are saying about ex-Vikings RB 

Dalvin Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl running back for the Minnesota Vikings, was let go two weeks ago, making him a free agent.

He is considered to be one of the top running backs in the NFL. The Vikings, though, had no desire in spending $14.1 million annually on a running back who is 28 years old. Cook was to be paid $11 million in 2023.

With 5,993 running yards, 1,794 receiving yards and a total of 52 running and receiving TDs in his six years with the Vikings, Cook has been extremely successful.

Where will the seasoned running back ultimately play?

Odds on Dalvin Cook's next team

Miami Dolphins: +125

Denver Broncos: +500

New York Jets: +900

Buffalo Bills: +900

Chicago Bears: +1000

Dallas Cowboys: +1000

Cleveland Browns: +1500

Kansas City Chiefs: +1800

Baltimore Ravens: +2000

Philadelphia Eagles: +2000

The Miami Dolphins are the clear favorites in the market. There are various explanations to why the Dolphins might be the logical move. The team's roster features the frequently injured Raheem Mostert and the interchangeable Jeff Wilson Jr., thus there isn't an especially exciting running back on it. The Dolphins did, however, draft Devon Achane from Texas A&M.

After cutting cornerback Byron Jones, the Dolphins gained a ton of cap room. They now have an additional $13.6 million to spend. Oddsmakers and the general public have assumed that Cook has to be taken into consideration because of it. Cook and Mostert would provide a deadly offensive team an extra edge.

Additionally, the Miami Dolphins have a head coach who is offensive oriented and would know just how to use Cook.

According to Adam Schefter, the Broncos are also anticipated to be interested in Cook, despite the fact that Javonte Williams is currently their franchise running back. Samaje Perine was also given a two-year, $7.5 million contract by the Broncos.

If Denver were to sign Dalvin Cook, it would probably be for a single season, and it would strongly indicate Williams wouldn't be fit enough to begin the 2023 campaign.

The New York Jets are the next-closest favorite to sign Dalvin Cook, with odds of +900. The Dallas Cowboys (+1000) and Buffalo Bills (+900) complete the top five in terms of odds.

