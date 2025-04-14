Where will David Walker get drafted? Projecting best fit for Central Arkansas DE

David Walker was a key part of Central Arkansas for the past three years of his college football career. Waller earned the 2024 Buck Buchanan Award thanks to a 68-tackle and 10.5-sack campaign.

With the 2025 NFL draft around the corner, let's examine David Walker's projection and the best fits for the versatile defender.

David Walker's draft projection

According to NFL Draft Buzz, David Walker is projected to be selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft. Walker is viewed as the 106th overall prospect and the eighth-best defensive end in the class.

Walker is a plus-caliber athlete, an explosive runner and adept at creating turnover opportunities. He vindicated Central Arkansas' decision to poach him from the D2 side, Southern Arkansas University. He eventually ended his Central Arkansas University career with 191 total tackles and 31 sacks.

However, Walker has some traits that he'd need to work on before he excels in the NFL. One such trait is his tendency to bend around the edge properly. Plus, his lack of high-level competition in the FCS could spell doom once Walker plays against chiseled veterans in the NFL.

David Walker's landing spots

3. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions invited Walker to their facility for a Top 30 visit. The Central Arkansas earned the invite after racking up an average of over 10 sacks per season in college.

The Lions could use a running mate in the pass rush alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Walker could tick that box out of the gate and form one of the scariest pass rush tandems in the NFC.

2. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have made strides under new head coach Dave Canales. The franchise kept the majority of their games competitive, and Bryce Young is finally looking like his Alabama self.

Next up in the Panthers' rebuild is to improve their pass rush, and what better way than by snagging David Walker in the mid-rounds? Walker could join the Panthers and become a Day 1 starter. Furthermore, Young would much prefer to have Walker on his side, rather than against him for the foreseeable future.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' biggest need in this year's draft is pass rush. They could do with a youthful pass rusher, and one who could give their defense an instant boost.

Walker ticks both boxes, and he could still be available later on Day 2. Walker should develop well under Todd Bowles and become one of the Bucs' more important players in the post-Tom Brady era.

