Where will Shedeur Sanders get drafted? Projecting best fits for Colorado QB day 1 slip

A few weeks ago, Shedeur Sanders was projected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, his stock continued to tank as the draft approached.

Ad

It caused the Colorado quarterback to slip out of the first round, as only two quarterbacks were selected on Day 1. Cam Ward was the first overall pick, while the New York Giants traded for another first-round selection to select Jaxson Dart with the 25th pick.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were favored to draft Sanders, but chose Derrick Harmon instead. This surprised everyone, as few expected the 23-year-old quarterback to slip out of the first round.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, he will likely hear his name called early on Day 2. Here are three landing spots that still make sense for Sanders.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Best landing spots available for Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders: Colorado v UCF - Source: Getty

#1. Cleveland Browns

Ad

The Browns have the first pick of the second round. They have already passed on the opportunity to draft Travis Hunter on Day 1 as they traded their pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland needs a new quarterback, and getting Sanders in the second round can be an enticing option. With Deshaun Watson unlikely to play again for the Browns, the AFC North team needs someone other than Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco to lead their team moving forward.

Ad

#2. New Orleans Saints

A few days ago, before the draft, the Saints were favored to select Sanders with the ninth overall pick. New Orleans instead selected Kelvin Banks Jr., and addressed a position of much bigger need than the quarterback.

Derek Carr's injury could be very serious, so it wouldn't surprise many if the Saints decide to draft Sanders. The NFC South team has the eighth pick (40th overall) in the second round, and could be in a good position to get their quarterback of the future.

Ad

#3. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders recently traded for Geno Smith and signed him to a two-year, $75 million contract extension. They also drafted Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick and have positioned themselves as a potential playoff team.

However, they could still draft Sanders and let him learn for a few years behind Smith. Sanders' relationship with Tom Brady, the Raiders' minority owner, could drive this decision.

A few months ago, the Raiders were viewed as Sanders' most likely NFL landing spot, but the franchise's plans shifted after the decision to hire Pete Carroll.

Ad

This is still a long shot, but the Raiders, who hold the fifth pick in the second round, find themselves in a much better position than the Steelers to draft Sanders on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimanyu Chaudhary Abhimanyu is a journalist covering the NFL at Sportskeeda and began following the sport after witnessing Patrick Mahomes' talent on the field. He is an avid supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs and became their fan owing to Mahomes.



With an eye for detail, Abhimanyu prides himself on accurately reporting facts and backing them up with appropriate statistics. Player and analyst reviews are his forte.



Abhimanyu remembers the Bills-Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game in 2022 as one of the best games in NFL history. If he could travel back to any moment, it would be to rewatch Travis Kelce's TD in overtime.



When he isn't writing about or watching football, Abhimanyu enjoys gaming and playing Cricket. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.