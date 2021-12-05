Which 2 QBs lead the NFL in Pro Bowl voting through Week 13?

The Pro Bowl voting period is one of the most fun times of the NFL season. Much like the NBA All-Star Game, the Pro Bowl voting done by fans plays a massive role in deciding who makes the game. As Week 13 approaches, the latest tallies are in for the top vote-getters

Competition has been stiff this season for both conferences, especially at quarterback. There's been inconsistency across the board, and former MVP frontrunners like Kyler Murray and Dak Prescott have taken backseats. But these two quarterbacks have stood above the rest.

Tom Brady and Josh Allen lead Pro Bowl voting at quarterback.

The two quarterbacks ahead of the pack are Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams have been successful at 8-3 and 7-4, respectively. The signal-callers have been a big reason for their results.

Allen is behind Brady in Pro Bowl voting but is the leader of the AFC. He's tied for third in the NFL in touchdown passes with 25 alongside Patrick Mahomes. The deep ball explosivity that carried them last year hasn't been as prominent, and Allen has learned to play at a slower pace.

Despite his yards per attempt decreasing slightly from 2020, Allen has been the most consistent and healthy quarterback in the conference. Mahomes notoriously struggled earlier in the season with turnovers and is trying to catch up in the Pro Bowl voting at this stage of the season.

Lamar Jackson hasn't been consistent, and Derek Carr has cooled off from his hot start. Allen hasn't missed any games and is consistently reliable except for a Mulligan loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, Brady has ascended into the top five in Pro Bowl voting. With Murray missing time, Prescott's play falling off, and Matthew Stafford playing hurt, Brady makes the most sense to be the leading vote-getter.

For that matter, Brady could be the leader in the MVP race as it stands right now. He leads the NFL in touchdown passes and passing yards. Brady also ranks eighth in completion percentage.

Pro Bowl voting will continue to happen throughout the rest of the season. This season has had more parody and inconsistency from star players than ever before.

The race to make the Pro Bowl will continue to be hot and one to track as we enter the final chapters of the season.

