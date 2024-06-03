  • NFL
  • Which 4 teams are qualified for 2024 UFL playoffs? All about United Football League postseason matchups

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 03, 2024 01:54 GMT
Houston Roughnecks v Michigan Panthers
The 2024 UFL season has been a resounding success, with all eight teams performing well for spectators. The league has seen its highlights and more in the regular season.

Here, we will examine the teams that have qualified for the 2024 UFL playoffs and what to expect from the postseason matchups.

Which four teams are qualified for the 2024 playoffs?

The Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, San Antonio Brahmas, and St. Louis Battlehawks are the four teams to have qualified for the 2024 UFL playoffs. The four teams clinched their playoff berths with one game to spare.

The Birmingham Stallions and Michigan Panthers have clinched slots in the USFL Conference. The Stallions have a 9-1 record, while the Panthers have a 7-3 record.

On the other side of the spectrum, the San Antonio Brahmas and St. Louis Battlehawks have clinched the XFL Conference berths. Both teams have 7-3 records.

Current 2024 UFL Standings

USFL

  • Birmingham Stallions - 9-1
  • Michigan Panthers - 7-3
  • Memphis Showboats - 1-8
  • Houston Roughnecks - 1-8

XFL

  • St. Louis Battlehawks - 7-3
  • San Antonio Brahmas - 7-3
  • D.C. Defenders - 4-6
  • Arlington Renegades - 3-7

The 2024 United Football League postseason matchups

Here's a look at the 2024 United Football League postseason matchups:

  • USFL 1 vs. USFL 2: Stallions vs. Panthers
  • XFL 1 vs. XFL 2: Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

The winners of both games will proceed to the UFL Championship Game, which will be broadcast live on FOX on Sunday, June 16.

The 2024 United Football League was the inaugural season of a league comprising the two premier Spring Football Leagues in the United States of America. It merged the USFL and XFL and featured conferences consisting of four teams from each Spring Football League. Each franchise played six conference games and four out-of-conference games; thus, everyone played each other at least once during the season.

The postseason matchups will occur a week before the Championship Game. FOX will broadcast the Championship Game and one postseason matchup, while ABC will cover the other postseason game.

