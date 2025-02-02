Which jersey are Eagles wearing for Super Bowl 2025? Exploring Philly's uniform choice for the championship vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will place the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025. This year's big game will take place on Feb. 9, with kick-off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Per reports, the Eagles will don their traditional midnight green jerseys when they play in the Super Bowl. Philly is the designated "home team" in this year's big game.

Since the Super Bowl is played at a neutral venue, the NFL alternates between the NFC and AFC teams in determining the home team. This year, the NFC champion is the home team.

Meanwhile, the AFC's Chiefs will wear their white uniform for Super Bowl 2025.

Kansas City was the designated home team in last year's big game when they beat the San Francisco 49ers. Philly was also the designated home team when it lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023.

The Eagles are now the only team that can stop Kansas City from completing a historic three-peat of Super Bowls.

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for Super Bowl 2025

Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley is one of the players to watch out for in Super Bowl 2025. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 will be broadcast live on Fox, where Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer while NFL legend Tom Brady will be handling the analysis.

Fans can also live stream the Chiefs-Eagles contest on various platforms, including Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts will lead the offense for the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.

Meanwhile, three-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller Patrick Mahomes will start for the Kansas City Chiefs, who took down the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game.

