Which Jets star also played for Eagles? July 27 NFL Immaculate Grid answers

The July 27 Immaculate Grid features players who have played for the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Ken O'Brien, who is now retired, played as a quarterback and picked by the New York Jets in the opening round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He made his debut in the league almost immediately and rapidly solidified his reputation as a gifted passer with a powerful arm and precise throwing.

O'Brien enjoyed many successful campaigns while playing for New York and was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 1985 and 1991. He was well-known for his prowess at reading opponents and his accomplishments as the offensive coordinator for the Jets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After completing the 1993 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, when he started just four games and largely filled in as a backup, O'Brien announced his retirement.

He had a quarterback record of 50-59-1 as a starter, which saw him post winning seasons just three times, despite his sporadic bursts of over 25,000 throwing yards.

Immaculate Grid for July 27: Hugh Douglas also played for both New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles

Hugh Douglas played defensive end for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Jacksonville Jaguars during his NFL career. The Associated Press honored Douglas with the title of Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1995, his first year in the NFL

Before the 1998 season, Douglas was traded to the Eagles for two draft picks. He played for the Jaguars in the 2003 season before returning to the Eagles in 2004.

With 54.5 sacks throughout his six seasons, Douglas ranks third on the Eagles' historic list following Reggie White and Clyde Simmons who recorded 124 and 76.5 respectively.

Douglas was selected for the first team of the Pro Bowl and the Pro Bowl three times in a row while playing with the Eagles. He had a three-year stint with at least ten sacks, with a career high of 15 quarterback hits coming in 2000. After he returned in 2004, he assisted in leading the club to Super Bowl XXXIX.

He was inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame on November 27, 2022.