  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • Which NFL cities have never hosted the NFL Draft?

Which NFL cities have never hosted the NFL Draft?

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 23, 2024 14:52 GMT
NFL: Combine
Which NFL cities have never hosted the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is one of the top events in the NFL season. It features all 32 franchises drafting prospects who'll likely shape their future. Ten cities have hosted the NFL Draft, and Detroit will be the eleventh in 2024.

This article will examine the cities still needing to host the draft and the likely host cities for the next three NFL Drafts.

Cities with NFL teams that have never hosted an NFL Draft

As previously stated, ten cities have hosted the NFL Draft. Those cities are New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Washington, D.C.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Here's a list of the 22 cities that are yet to host the NFL Draft:

  • Arizona
  • Atlanta
  • Baltimore
  • Buffalo
  • Carolina
  • Cincinnati
  • Denver
  • Detroit
  • Green Bay
  • Houston
  • Indianapolis
  • Jacksonville
  • Kansas City
  • Las Vegas
  • Miami
  • Minnesota
  • New England
  • New Orleans
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • Tampa Bay
  • Tennessee

Where will the NFL Draft be held over the next three years?

Detroit will host the NFL Draft in 2024, the first time the motor city will do so.

The NFL has decided that the 2025 Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26, 2025. The league has yet to decide on the host for the 2026 and 2027 Drafts, but an announcement is likely in the coming months.

2024 NFL Draft Order

As we await an announcement for the hosts of the next two NFL Drafts, here's a look at the first-round order of the 2024 Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?