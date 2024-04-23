Which NFL cities have never hosted the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft is one of the top events in the NFL season. It features all 32 franchises drafting prospects who'll likely shape their future. Ten cities have hosted the NFL Draft, and Detroit will be the eleventh in 2024.

This article will examine the cities still needing to host the draft and the likely host cities for the next three NFL Drafts.

Cities with NFL teams that have never hosted an NFL Draft

As previously stated, ten cities have hosted the NFL Draft. Those cities are New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Washington, D.C.

Here's a list of the 22 cities that are yet to host the NFL Draft:

Arizona

Atlanta

Baltimore

Buffalo

Carolina

Cincinnati

Denver

Detroit

Green Bay

Houston

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Miami

Minnesota

New England

New Orleans

San Francisco

Seattle

Tampa Bay

Tennessee

Where will the NFL Draft be held over the next three years?

Detroit will host the NFL Draft in 2024, the first time the motor city will do so.

The NFL has decided that the 2025 Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 24-26, 2025. The league has yet to decide on the host for the 2026 and 2027 Drafts, but an announcement is likely in the coming months.

2024 NFL Draft Order

As we await an announcement for the hosts of the next two NFL Drafts, here's a look at the first-round order of the 2024 Draft:

Chicago Bears (from the Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Minnesota Vikings (from the Cleveland Browns through the Houston Texans) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from the Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs