Over the last six-and-a-half weeks, I’ve analyzed the skill sets of the top 10 draft prospects at each position in detail. Now it’s time to put it all together and present my big board – numbers one through 100, plus the next 30 names.

In retrospect, we already knew wide receiver would be insanely deep, illustrated by 17 guys making the cut, but the counterpart group of the cornerback doesn’t finish too far behind with 13 names. Meanwhile, running backs and tight ends are the least-represented groups, with only five guys each.

The quarterbacks have driven the conversation throughout the pre-draft process, but I’m not as high on the group here past the top two names as the consensus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Keep in mind that I noted injury or off-field concerns with a star (*), and depending on how well I could judge how they should impact rankings, I took them into account. The one prospect I excluded here was Texas interior D-lineman T’Vondre Sweat, who we aren’t sure about exactly what the arrest for DWI means for his draft stock.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

Top 100 prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft

USC v Notre Dame

1. Caleb Williams, QB, USC (QB1)

2. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (WR1)

3. Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (WR2)

4. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (QB2)

5. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State (OT1)

6. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame (OT2)

7. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (WR3)

8. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (TE1)

9. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA (EDGE1)*

10. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo (CB1)

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

11. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama (EDGE2)

12. J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama (OT3)

13. Jer’Zhan Newton, IDL, Illinois (IDL1)

14. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State (OT4)

15. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State (EDGE3)

16. Byron Murphy II, IDL, Texas (IDL2)

17. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson (CB2)

18. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia (OT5)

19. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington (OT6)

20. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (WR4)

Oregon v Washington

21. Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon (IOL1)

22. Graham Barton, IOL, Duke (IOL2)

23. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama (CB3)

24. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (WR5)

25. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama (CB4)

26. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa (CB5)

27. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE4)

28. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (QB3)

29. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (QB4)

30. Tyler Nubin, SAF, Minnesota (SAF1)

Washington v Arizona

31. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (OT7)

32. Payton Wilson, LB, N.C. State (LB1)*

33. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (WR6)

34. Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri (EDGE5)

35. Kris Jenkins, IDL, Michigan (IDL3)

36. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (RB1)

37. Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M (LB2)

38. Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia (IOL3)*

39. Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri (CB6)

40. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia (CB7)

Georgia v Kentucky

41. Javon Bullard, SAF, Georgia (SAF2)

42. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (TE2)

43. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State (IOL4)

44. Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn (IOL5)

45. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State (CB8)

46. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah (EDGE6)

47. Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (WR7)

48. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (QB5)

49. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma (OT8)

50. Max Melton, CB, Rutgers (CB9)

Oregon v Stanford

51. Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (WR8)

52. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (WR9)

53. Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan (EDGE7)

54. Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (RB2)*

55. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson (LB3)

56. Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (WR10t.)

57. Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (WR10t.)

58. Braden Fiske, IDL, Florida State (IDL5)

59. Ruke Orhorhoro, IDL, Clemson (IDL6)

60. Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (WR12)

Virginia v Miami

61. Kamren Kinchens, SAF, Miami (SAF3)

62. Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (RB3)

63. Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State (TE3)

64. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (QB6)

65. Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (WR13)

66. Kitan Oladapo, SAF, Oregon State (SAF4)

67. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington (EDGE8)

68. Junior Colson, LB, Michigan (LB4)

69. Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon (CB10t.)

70. Renardo Green, CB, Florida State (CB10t.)

Ohio State v Michigan

71. Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan (CB12)

72. Cole Bishop, SAF, Utah (SAF5)

73. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama (EDGE9)

74. Michael Hall Jr., IDL, Ohio State (IDL7)

75. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (QB7)

76. Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina (LB5)

77. Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State (WR14)

78. Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC (RB4)

79. Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (WR15)

80. Javon Baker, WR, UCF (WR16)

NFL Combine

81. Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (OT9)

82. Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (WR17)

83. Zak Zinter, IOL, Michigan (IOL6)*

84. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, IOL, Georgia (IOL7)

85. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, SAF, Texas Tech (SAF6)

86. Christian Jones, OT, Texas (OT10)

87. Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale (OT11)

88. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State (LB6)

89. Jaden Hicks, SAF, Washington State (SAF7)

90. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State (EDGE10)

Western Kentucky v Ohio State

91. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (TE4)

92. Mason McCormick, IOL, South Dakota State (IOL8)

93. Ray Davis, RB, Kentucky (RB5)

94. Mekhi Wingo, IDL, LSU (IDL8)

95. Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State (TE5)

96. Andru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (CB13)

97. Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame (OT12)

98. Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky (LB7)

99. Brandon Dorlus, IDL, Oregon (IDL9)

T.-100. Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas (EDGE11)

T.-100. Mohamed Kamara, EDGE, Colorado State (EDGE12)

Excluded:

T’Vondre Sweat, IDL, Texas (IDL4)*

The next 30 names:

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri (CB14)

Malik Washington, WR, Virginia (WR18)

Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College (IOL9)

Malik Mustapha, SAF, Wake Forest (SAF8)

Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy (EDGE13)

Walter Rouse, OT, Oklahoma (OT13)

Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas (IOL10)

Decamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State (CB15)

Javon Foster, OT, Missouri (OT14)

D.J. James, CB, Auburn (CB16)

Dominick Puni, IOL, Kansas (IOL11)

Calen Bullock, SAF, USC (SAF9)

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (RB6)

Gabriel Murphy, EDGE, UCLA (EDGE14)

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (OT15)

Erick All, TE, Iowa (TE6)

Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State (LB8)

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon (RB7)

Tykee Smith, SAF, Georgia (SAF10)

Brandon Coleman, IOL, TCU (IOL12)

Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State (TE7)

Tyrone Tracy, RB, Purdue (RB8)

J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame (LB9)

Tyler Davis, IDL, Clemson (IDL10t.)

Fabien Lovett, IDL, Florida State (IDL10t.)

Jordan Magee, LB, Temple (LB10)

Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson (EDGE15)

Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame (CB17)

Evan Williams, SAF, Oregon (SAF11)

DeWayne Carter, IDL, Duke (IDL12)