The regular season of the NFL in 2023 has ended, and several teams have already begun to sever ties with their coaching staff and front office members. The day which is commonly known as 'Black Monday' saw three head coaches being dismissed, including Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons.

However, he wasn't the first to be relieved of his duties this season as three other head coaches were also fired during the season. Here's a comprehensive list of the head coaches and general managers who were fired by their respective teams this season.

List of NFL head coaches fired:

Arthur Smith: Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the first one to lose his job this season. After him, Frank Reich and Brandon Staley were also fired by the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers before the end of the season.

Once the regular season was finally over, the Falcons pulled the plug on Arthur Smith. Moreover, the Washington Commanders also parted ways with Ron Rivera as they prepare themselves for a complete change under new ownership.

List of HCs fired:

Josh McDaniels - Raiders Frank Reich - Panthers Brandon Staley - Chargers Arthur Smith - Falcons Ron Rivera - Commanders

Aside from them, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel also have uncertain futures. More changes could be announced across the league pretty soon.

The Commanders have the second overall pick in the upcoming draft, along with the most cap space, which makes them an enticing destination. However, the chance to coach a player like Justin Herbert makes the Chargers a lucrative opening as well. Although they are in the same division as the Chiefs, the Chargers can certainly lure a top candidate into becoming their head coach for next season.

Jim Harbaugh is among the leading candidates to get a head coaching job this offseason and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

List of NFL GMs fired:

Tom Telesco: NFL Combine

Former Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler was the first general manager to get fired this season. After the Raiders parted ways with McDaniels, they also let go of Ziegler and named Champ Kelly as the interim GM. They are actively searching for a new general manager and could land a new one in the coming days.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco also lost his job this season. The Chargers are looking forward to a complete reset and will work with a new head coach along with a new general manager to maximize Justin Herbert's potential.

After the regular season was over, the Panthers also parted ways with their general manager Scott Fitterer. The NFC South franchise doesn't have a first-round pick in the upcoming draft and it will be fascinating to see who will step up to take the challenging task of bringing the Panthers back to relevancy with Bryce Young as the quarterback.

List of GMs fired:

Tom Telesco - Chargers Dave Ziegler - Raiders Scott Fitterer - Panthers

List of coordinators fired:

Ken Dorsey: Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills

While no offensive coordinator was fired on Black Monday, during the season we saw three of them losing their jobs. Matt Canada, Ken Dorsey, and Mick Lombardi were let go of their duties by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, and Las Vegas Raiders respectively. All three teams benefited from the decision to part ways with their OCs and two of them made the playoffs.

In contrast, other offensive coordinators like Ben Johnson, Eric Bieniemy, and Mike Kafka could be considered for head coaching interviews during the coming months,

List of offensive coordinator fired in 2023:

Matt Canada: Steelers Ken Dorsey: Bills Mick Lombardi - Raiders

Washington Commanders' defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio was fired in November after the team had already shipped out Chase Young and Montez Sweat. After the regular season ended, the Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale also resigned and could be pursued by multiple teams.

List of defensive coordinators fired in 2023:

Jack Del Rio: Commanders Wink Martindale: Giants (Resigned)

We could see more defensive coordinators getting fired after the playoffs are over. Packers' Joe Barry and Eagles' Sean Desai are on the hot seat as both the teams have been very poor defensively this season.

Eagles could certainly pursue Martindale given how familiar they have been with his execellence as he was in the same division with the Giants.

Other defensive coordinators like Dan Quinn(Cowboys), Raheem Morris(Rams), and Steve Wilks(49ers) could also be considered for head coaching gigs next season.

Other coaches fired on Black Monday:

Bobby Johnson - Giants OL Thomas McGaughey - Giants special teams coordinator