Which NFL players opt-out of 2021 season?

COVID-19 brought about a pandemic like we haven't seen in generations. The NFL allowed players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they don't feel safe playing. Their jobs were safe for the season as they sat out and received a cash stipend. 67 NFL players decided to opt-out last season, even some high-profile players whose absence was felt:

NE LB Dont'a Hightower

NYJ B CJ Mosley

NYG OT Nate Solder

NE S Patrick Chung

KC RB Damien Williams

KC OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

ARZ OL Marcus Gilbert

NE OL Marcus Cannon

CHI DT Eddie Goldman

Did any NFL players opt-out for 2021?

Interesting part of NFL's COVID protocol compliance memo that went out to teams, per multiple reports

--Second graph talks about discipline if it's determined club personel or players failed to have followed protocols.

--NFL/NFLPA investigating #Titans on that front. pic.twitter.com/yRiURJCcaP — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 5, 2020

The 2021 NFL season is back to normalcy (in a sense), but the league is still working to keep fans, staff, and players safe. The vaccine for COVID-19 has played a large role in bringing back full crowds and live practices. The NFL and NFLPA even reached agreements on new protocols to have full OTAs and training camps back:

Unvaccinated player must still test daily and wear masks

Unvaccinated players have restricted travel and restricted access to team facilities

Fully vaccinated player have no restrictions on travel or in the facilities and don't need daily testing

With things returning to normal, are players still going to opt-out for a second season? Some players remain high-risk and could decide to sit out for their safety. Friday, July 2nd was the deadline for players to announce their opt-out for the 2021 season.

The Bears were adamant that defensive lineman Eddie Goldman would return for training camp, but his status remains a question. Friday was the deadline for NFL players to opt out of the 2021 season because of COVID-19 concerns. @BradBiggs' story. https://t.co/Ed9zNeeoKj — Chicago Tribune Sports (@ChicagoSports) July 3, 2021

A total of zero players took the opt-out option. All players who took the opt-out last year will be returning to the field. That includes Green Bay Packers QB Aahas Rodgers, who had the option to opt-out while he contemplates his career's future. The fact that no one has taken the opt-out speaks highlthe NFLPA'se NFL and NFLPA's policies and actions they have taken to contain COVID-19 outbreaks (except you Baltimore). With all 32 teams having full capacity crowds again, the NFL is looking to have sold out crowds in 2021. Let's get back to football.

