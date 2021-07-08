Which NFL players opt-out of 2021 season?

COVID-19 brought about a pandemic like we haven't seen in generations. The NFL allowed players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they don't feel safe playing. Their jobs were safe for the season as they sat out and received a cash stipend. 67 NFL players decided to opt-out last season, even some high-profile players whose absence was felt:
- NE LB Dont'a Hightower
- NYJ B CJ Mosley
- NYG OT Nate Solder
- NE S Patrick Chung
- KC RB Damien Williams
- KC OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
- ARZ OL Marcus Gilbert
- NE OL Marcus Cannon
- CHI DT Eddie Goldman
Did any NFL players opt-out for 2021?
The 2021 NFL season is back to normalcy (in a sense), but the league is still working to keep fans, staff, and players safe. The vaccine for COVID-19 has played a large role in bringing back full crowds and live practices. The NFL and NFLPA even reached agreements on new protocols to have full OTAs and training camps back:
- Unvaccinated player must still test daily and wear masks
- Unvaccinated players have restricted travel and restricted access to team facilities
- Fully vaccinated player have no restrictions on travel or in the facilities and don't need daily testing
With things returning to normal, are players still going to opt-out for a second season? Some players remain high-risk and could decide to sit out for their safety. Friday, July 2nd was the deadline for players to announce their opt-out for the 2021 season.
A total of zero players took the opt-out option. All players who took the opt-out last year will be returning to the field. That includes Green Bay Packers QB Aahas Rodgers, who had the option to opt-out while he contemplates his career's future. The fact that no one has taken the opt-out speaks highlthe NFLPA'se NFL and NFLPA's policies and actions they have taken to contain COVID-19 outbreaks (except you Baltimore). With all 32 teams having full capacity crowds again, the NFL is looking to have sold out crowds in 2021. Let's get back to football.