Which NFL players opt-out of 2021 season?

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers
Wesley D Keefer
ANALYST
comments icon
Feature
Modified 2021-07-08T08:44:34+05:30

COVID-19 brought about a pandemic like we haven't seen in generations. The NFL allowed players to opt-out of the 2020 season if they don't feel safe playing. Their jobs were safe for the season as they sat out and received a cash stipend. 67 NFL players decided to opt-out last season, even some high-profile players whose absence was felt:

  • NE LB Dont'a Hightower
  • NYJ B CJ Mosley
  • NYG OT Nate Solder
  • NE S Patrick Chung
  • KC RB Damien Williams
  • KC OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
  • ARZ OL Marcus Gilbert
  • NE OL Marcus Cannon
  • CHI DT Eddie Goldman

Did any NFL players opt-out for 2021?

The 2021 NFL season is back to normalcy (in a sense), but the league is still working to keep fans, staff, and players safe. The vaccine for COVID-19 has played a large role in bringing back full crowds and live practices. The NFL and NFLPA even reached agreements on new protocols to have full OTAs and training camps back:

  • Unvaccinated player must still test daily and wear masks
  • Unvaccinated players have restricted travel and restricted access to team facilities
  • Fully vaccinated player have no restrictions on travel or in the facilities and don't need daily testing

With things returning to normal, are players still going to opt-out for a second season? Some players remain high-risk and could decide to sit out for their safety. Friday, July 2nd was the deadline for players to announce their opt-out for the 2021 season.

A total of zero players took the opt-out option. All players who took the opt-out last year will be returning to the field. That includes Green Bay Packers QB Aahas Rodgers, who had the option to opt-out while he contemplates his career's future. The fact that no one has taken the opt-out speaks highlthe NFLPA'se NFL and NFLPA's policies and actions they have taken to contain COVID-19 outbreaks (except you Baltimore). With all 32 teams having full capacity crowds again, the NFL is looking to have sold out crowds in 2021. Let's get back to football.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
