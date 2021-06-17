Which NFL players have won 3 MVP awards?

Winning the National Football League MVP award is not only the highest honor in the sport but also the toughest.

While winning the MVP award even once is an achievement, there are a select few who've earned the honors multiple times.

Some NFL players to have won the MVP award twice include: Houston Oilers Running back Earl Campbell (1978& 1979), San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young (1992 & 1994), Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (1995 & 1996) and St. Louis Rams running back Marshall Faulk (2000 & 2001).

NFL players who've won the MVP award three times

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning was the first NFL player to win the MVP award three times. Manning didn't stop there, winning the MVP award five times in his career. He won the MVP award four times as a quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts (2003, 2004, 2008 and 2009) and once as a quarterback with the Denver Broncos (2013).

As of now, there are only two QBs who have ever thrown at least 50 TDs in a season, Peyton Manning (55, 2013) & Tom Brady (50, 2007).



They both won the NFL MVP award in their respective years.



Mahomes has 48 TDs.

Elsewhere, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won the MVP award three times, all with the New England Patriots in 2007, 2010 and 2017. Brady won the Super Bowl with the Patriots six times and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past season.

Brady, meanwhile, doesn't seem to be having an eye on retirement. He is currently preparing for what will be his 22nd season in the NFL, his second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The only other NFL MVP award winner to take the top honors at least three times is also the current MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to one Super Bowl victory and won the MVP in 2011 and 2014 before his 2020 win.

Aaron Rodgers is currently a holdout for Packers minicamp and it's difficult to say whether Rodgers will be playing for Green Bay in 2021.

Aaron Rodgers wins his third NFL MVP award.



Aaron Rodgers wins his third NFL MVP award.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had already won the MVP award in 2018 when he led his team to a Super Bowl victory. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP award in 2019. Both quarterbacks are young and talented enough to rack up MVPs in the future.

