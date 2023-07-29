Which NFL star played for Patriots and Jaguars? NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 29

The anticipation among football fans is at an all-time high as the eagerly awaited 2023 NFL season approaches. The NFL Immaculate Grid is further igniting the enthusiasm.

In today's NFL Immaculate Grid, we highlight two outstanding athletes who have ably served the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Kyle Brady is one such brilliant player who represented both clubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former NFL player Brady spent 13 seasons as a tight end with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

Brady had a prosperous career as a tight end. He was well-known for his stature, blocking prowess and services to the rushing and passing systems. He recorded 343 receptions for 3,519 yards and 25 scores.

Jamal St. Cyr @JStCyrTV



The previous record was 729 yards by Kyle Brady in 2000. Evan Engram now has the most yards in a single season by a Tight End in Jaguars history!The previous record was 729 yards by Kyle Brady in 2000. pic.twitter.com/oVC1Ni7poI

Brady was chosen by the New York Jets as the ninth selection in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He soon established himself as a major component of the team's offensive scheme, giving quarterbacks a dependable target and blocking crucial runs.

From 1999 until 2006, Brady had a respectable run with the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2000, he had his best pro football campaign. In the year in question, he caught 64 passes for 729 receiving yards and three TDs.

Kyle Brady signed a two-year contract with the New England Patriots in March 2007. After the 2007 season, he announced his retirement from the league.

He was a dependable, experienced tight end with strong blocking skills, however, he was never selected to the Pro Bowl.

Immaculate grid for July 29: Dan Connolly also suited up for the Patriots and the Jaguars

After playing college football at Southeast Missouri State, Daniel Connolly was picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He spent eight years with the New England Patriots, and in the year he retired, he helped the team defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

In his debut NFL season, Connolly joined the Jaguars' 53-man squad and completed the remainder of the year there. The team put him on injured reserve in September 2006, and he was eventually released from that position in September 2007.

Connolly played for the Pats for the remainder of his career. He announced his retirement in July 2015, citing his family's harmony, his history of concussions and his Super Bowl victory as motivating elements.