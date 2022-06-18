Which NFL team has the longest playoff drought in 2022?

The goal of most NFL teams entering each season is to make it to the playoffs. Each season, 14 teams earn a spot in the postseason, which makes up nearly half of the league. The format is designed to make as many teams as possible competitive while still maintaining the intensity of the overall competition.

With a large playoff field and many offseason opportunities for teams to improve their rosters, new teams make the playoffs each year that didn't make the year before. Despite the favorable format for bouncing back, here are the NFL teams with the longest playoff droughts.

#3 - 3 NFL teams tied with 5 years

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and Detroit Lions are each on a five-year playoff drought, having last made it to that stage during the 2016 NFL season. All three teams failed to win a playoff game that year, losing their first game during the Wild Card round.

The Lions and the Giants will enter the 2022 NFL season as serious underdogs to end their active postseason drought. The Dolphins appear to have a decent shot at getting in this year after making significant improvements to their offense during the offseason, including acquiring superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

#2 - Denver Broncos - 6 years

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson

The last time the Denver Broncos made the playoffs was five years ago when they defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl L. Peyton Manning was in the final season of his career, defeating Cam Newton in a matchup of superstar quarterbacks.

𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 @exavierpope Russell Wilson’s only championship was a Super Bowl XLVIII victory against the Denver Broncos. Now he’s been traded from Seattle to bring a title to Mile High like the man he beat, Peyton Manning Russell Wilson’s only championship was a Super Bowl XLVIII victory against the Denver Broncos. Now he’s been traded from Seattle to bring a title to Mile High like the man he beat, Peyton Manning https://t.co/XvmzJq9usx

Two years before their victory, they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII. Russell Wilson won his first championship ring that season against the Broncos but is now their quarterback who will try to end their active playoff drought after switching teams during the offseason.

#1 - New York Jets - 11 years

New York Jets v New England Patriots

The last time the New York Jets made the playoffs was all the way back in the 2015 season. They made it all the way to the AFC Conference Championship game before getting eliminated but haven't been back since.

BlitzburghUSAVideos @sdextrasmedia Remember the 3rd and 6 play that sealed the #Steelers AFC Championship win over the Jets nine years ago today? Ben being Ben finds Antonio Brown for a first down. Rex Ryan wasn't too happy. Remember the 3rd and 6 play that sealed the #Steelers AFC Championship win over the Jets nine years ago today? Ben being Ben finds Antonio Brown for a first down. Rex Ryan wasn't too happy. https://t.co/cjttYPZLgV

While the Jets appear to be heading in the right direction as they completely rebuild their roster, they are still massive underdogs to make the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Their drought may continue this year, but they may be getting closer to ending it.

