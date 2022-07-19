Which NFL team has troubled Tom Brady the most? 

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Among his seemingly endless list of accomplishments is a feat he achieved during the 2021 NFL season. He became just the fourth quarterback ever to defeat all 32 teams.

Brady has been dominating the league for more than two decades and his overall career record against every team proves it. Combining his regular and postseason records, Brady doesn't currently have a losing record against any team in the entire NFL. While no team can honestly claim to have a convincing upper hand over Tom Brady, he has struggled with some teams much more than others.

Here are the five teams that have given him the toughest challenge so far in his career.

#5 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks are one of only two NFL teams who can claim they have a winning regular season record against Tom Brady. The Seahawks have won two of their three regular season meetings against Tom Brady.

The only time the two sides faced off in the postseason was for Super Bowl XLIX, where Brady and the New England Patriots were victorious. Despite the losing regular season record, Brady is likely satisfied with his overall results against the Seahawks, as the ring is much more important.

#4 - Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Tom Brady has faced off against the Miami Dolphins 36 times during his career, mostly in divisional clashes while he was still with the Patriots. While Brady won two thirds of their meetings, the Dolphins have more wins against him than any other team by far.

gifdsports @gifdsports Tom Brady says 2000-2005 Miami Dolphins defense gave him the most trouble during his career Tom Brady says 2000-2005 Miami Dolphins defense gave him the most trouble during his career https://t.co/ydPBXP8PD8

The Dolphins have won 12 games against Brady, which is five more than any other team, nearly doubling everyone else. The Patriots' other two division rivals, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, have combined to defeat Brady just 10 total times.

#3 - New York Giants

New England Patriots vs New York Giants

Tom Brady never really struggled against the New York Giants during the regular season. He has faced them seven times during his career and won six times to record one of his best winning percentages against any team. However, the postseason is a different story.

The Giants are the only team that Brady has ever faced off against during the playoffs but has failed to record a win against. The Giants are also one of only two teams with a winning postseason record against Brady. They faced off twice, with the Giants winning both meetings, both of which were in the Super Bowl.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Besides the Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints are the only other NFL team to have a winning record against Tom Brady during the regular season. Unlike the Seahawks, the Saints have done so with a much bigger sample size. While the Seahawks have only faced Brady three times, the Saints have faced him nine times.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



PICK-SIX BY THE SAINTS



@NFL

Tom Brady got the ball with the Bucs down 2 in a two-minute drill...PICK-SIX BY THE SAINTS Tom Brady got the ball with the Bucs down 2 in a two-minute drill...PICK-SIX BY THE SAINTS‼️🎥 @NFL https://t.co/6YRse7kbPF

The Saints have come away with a victory in five of their nine meetings with Brady. Four of their five victories have come during the past two seasons, with Tom Brady playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While still with the New England Patriots, Brady recorded a 4-1 record against the Saints.

#1 - Denver Broncos

New England Patriots vs Denver Broncos

Tom Brady has a slight edge over the Denver Broncos when facing them during the regular season. The two sides have met 14 times, with Brady winning eight games and the Broncos winning six times. The Broncos' six victories are the most by any team outside of the AFC East division.

The postseason is where the Broncos gain the advantage, winning three of their four meetings against Brady. They joined the Giants as the only two teams with a winning playoff record against Brady.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far