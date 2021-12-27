NFL games today: TV schedule, channel, time & live stream - Monday, December 27, 2021

The 2021 NFL season is winding down and the playoff picture is clear for some teams, while uncertain for some. Two of those teams, the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints, are in control (of sorts) of their playoff futures in the 2021 season. Both teams have a record of 7-7, and a win here places them in a much more enviable position, while a loss would be a major setback.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks



If Saints win: Eagles move into 6th spot in NFC (for now)



If Dolphins win: Dolphins-Saints a big one for #Eagles If Saints win: Eagles move into 6th spot in NFC (for now)If Dolphins win: #Eagles could clinch playoff spot next week (If they beat WSH, GB beats MIN and SF beats HOU) Dolphins-Saints a big one for #Eagles If Saints win: Eagles move into 6th spot in NFC (for now)If Dolphins win: #Eagles could clinch playoff spot next week (If they beat WSH, GB beats MIN and SF beats HOU)

NFL Week 16 schedule, TV channel, date and time

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:15 pm ET

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters

The Miami Dolphins are entering this Week 16 contest on a six-game winning streak after starting their season with a 1-7 record. One of the reasons for the turnaround in South Beach is the defense.

Armando Salguero @ArmandoSalguero If the #Dolphins beat the #Saints on MNF they vault into No. 7 seed in AFC playoffs. Amazing after a 1-7 start. If the #Dolphins beat the #Saints on MNF they vault into No. 7 seed in AFC playoffs. Amazing after a 1-7 start.

In the first eight weeks of the season, the defense allowed 29.1 points per game, 406.9 yards per game, a third-down percentage of 50.9, and a red zone percentage of 60.6.

Since Week 9, head coach Brian Flores and his defense have turned it around. From Week 9 up to now, the defense has allowed 13.2 points per game, 272 yards per game, a third-down percentage of 36.2, and a red zone percentage of 31.3.

Offensively, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is leading the league with a 69.9 percent completion percentage and has thrown 2,141 passing yards with 14 touchdown passes and eight interceptions thus far.

Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR twitter.com/nuttyxprofesso… Jeremy Klump @NUTTYxPROFESSOR Dolphins Twitter when Tua hits Waddle in stride for a 75-yard TD in Week 1 #FinsUp Dolphins Twitter when Tua hits Waddle in stride for a 75-yard TD in Week 1 #FinsUp https://t.co/iUhn2y71Vh Dolphins Twitter when Tua hits Waddle in stride for a 75-yard TD on the first play of Monday Night Football against the Saints #FinsUp Dolphins Twitter when Tua hits Waddle in stride for a 75-yard TD on the first play of Monday Night Football against the Saints #FinsUp twitter.com/nuttyxprofesso…

The Dolphins’ first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, out of Alabama, leads the team in receiving yards with 849 yards and receptions with 86. He is tied with running back Myles Gaskin and wide receiver Mack Hollins with four touchdown catches.

Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard is sixth in passes defended with 14. The team’s other first-round pick in the 2021 Draft, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, leads the team in sacks with eight and a half.

The New Orleans Saints come into this game on a two-game winning streak, defeating the New York Jets 30-9 in Week 14 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0 in Week 15. Before their winning streak, New Orleans lost five consecutive games.

Head coach Sean Payton will be starting his fourth quarterback of the season as Ian Book gets the call under center.

Corey Rholdon @Corey_RholdonTV Saints QB Ian Book talks about his conversation with new LSU head coach ⁦ @CoachBrianKelly ⁩ after he found out he was going to start. Book started 4 years under Kelly, winning 30 games. The most in ND history. ⁦ @WBRZ Saints QB Ian Book talks about his conversation with new LSU head coach ⁦@CoachBrianKelly⁩ after he found out he was going to start. Book started 4 years under Kelly, winning 30 games. The most in ND history. ⁦@WBRZ⁩ https://t.co/giWZqLUoSo

Their Week 1 starter, Jameis Winston, is on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL and MCL damage in the Saints' 36-27 Week 8 win over Tampa Bay. Trevor Siemian took over under center for four games, losing all four of his starts.

Taysom Hill started the last three games, going 2-1 with the only loss coming against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 with a score of 27-17. In Week 16, Book will get the start since both Siemian and Hill are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Farrah Yvette @farrah_yvette We are going to be watching this #Saints game tomorrow and rooting for players we didn’t even know were on the roster. We are going to be watching this #Saints game tomorrow and rooting for players we didn’t even know were on the roster. https://t.co/CnR0wJooSW

The Saints have struggled to have a consistent passing game due to turnovers at the quarterback position. New Orleans is last in the NFL receiving yards with 2,092 and the only team with under 3,000 receiving yards this season.

Their best offensive player has been running back Alvin Kamara as he is seventh in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 66.8. The defense has been a major catalyst for staying afloat as they have allowed fifth-fewest first downs at 259 and fifth-fewest touchdown passes at 18.

